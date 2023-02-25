Much like its predecessors, the Yakuza games, Like a Dragon: Ishin features many optional choice-making moments where selecting the correct answer dictates how other characters in this title's story react to you. For instance, if the Global Fraud questions are answered correctly, you get to assist an elderly school teacher while simultaneously being spared humiliation by young school students.

You will stumble upon this Global Fraud questline while exploring the city of Like a Dragon: Ishin, which is jam-packed with some really fascinating and colorful characters.

While roaming, Ryoma, the game's protagonist, will come across an elderly school teacher who will ask for his assistance in answering questions related to geography. Helping the elderly individual with all the correct responses will grant you special in-game rewards. Here's a comprehensive guide on all Global Fraud answers in Like a Dragon: Ishin.

The Global Fraud sub-story and all answers in Like a Dragon: Ishin

The Global Fraud sub-story in Like a Dragon: Ishin is only available after chapter 3, which sees you unlock Rakunai. Since doing this is a special prerequisite for the sub-story, you cannot start it before the third chapter.

After unlocking Rakunai, you will need to go there and head towards Teramachi, where you will find an elderly teacher in need of your help.

After interacting with the NPC, you will come face-to-face with curious questions related to geography from young school students. Answering their questions correctly will allow you to earn rewards offered by the elderly teacher. All the right responses to the Global Fraud questions in Like a Dragon: Ishin have been provided below.

Each question comes with a map where you will need to point out or select a location according to the question asked by the students.

Question One: The first question the students ask is regarding their location, for which, the answer is Japan.

Question Two: The second question is regarding China and its historical setting. The answer to the question is the Great Qing Empire of China.

Question Three: The final question is a little tricky as it does not directly give you a location marked on the map but instead requires you to point out the place asked by the students on the globe. This question is regarding the location of the United Kingdom. You will be given four choices here, with the correct answer being Country 4.

To summarize, all the correct answers to the Global Fraud questions in Like a Dragon: Ishin are as follows:

Japan

Great Qing Empire

Country 4

Once you answer all the questions asked by the young and intelligent school students, you will witness a heartfelt interaction between the students and their elderly teacher. As a token of gratitude, the NPC will reward you with European Fabric and 300 Virtue. It should be noted that you can earn extra Virtue rewards if you have purchased a boost for it at a Shrine.

Like a Dragon: Ishin is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

