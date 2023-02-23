The best way to earn Virtue fast in Like a Dragon: Ishin

Virtue is an interesting system in Like a Dragon: Ishin, where Ryoma Sakamoto can help the community to gain Virtue points. These points can then be exchanged for upgrades across several categories of gameplay. Farming these points can lead to you obtaining more money as well, since this method requires you to farm Platinum Plates.

Like a Dragon: Ishin’s Virtue can be obtained simply by playing the game and completing objectives, but there's a surefire way to speed things up as well. You will need some money first and should save up before trying it out, but it’s certainly worth investing time in. The upgrades you receive from this system help you in a wide variety of ways.

How to easily earn Virtue in Like a Dragon: Ishin

Before you do this, you need to be in at least Chapter 3 and have 36 Ryo. The system that players are going to take advantage of is the Chicken Racing mini-game, which allows you to farm two useful currencies at the same time.

You’re going to want to get all the Virtue Gain upgrades, and if you’ve already put effort into those, that’s even better. Head to the Chicken Racing building in Like a Dragon: Ishin and purchase 3600 Wooden Tags. This is essentially the betting item that you use for all gambling in the game and is vital for this Virtue farming method. It should be noted that it might take some time to obtain that amount of money.

Selling items and completing side quests will help you save up money, as will taking part in the Mukurogai “Wanted Men” side quests. The top floor of Mukurogai has a group of men in Tengu masks, that are seeking wanted men. Defeating these will net you between 1 and 15 Ryo, so if you’re short on money, go beat up these people.

You must first save a lot of money in Like a Dragon: Ishin and then head into the Chicken Racing Arena. Take a look at the Dividend List, and put 300 points each for 23 total bets. Every time that you succeed, you must save. You should hopefully get 10,800 from your winnings. Use this to bet on all five chickens in the next series.

If you can determine which chicken is going to win, you can make money faster, but if you aren’t entirely sure, bet on all the chickens with 300 tags each. Should you fail and lose, reset your game and try again.

If you have a nice pile of tags in SEGA's popular RPG, head to the Gambling Hall and buy as many Platinum Plates as you can in Like a Dragon: Ishin. These cost 1500 Wooden Tags apiece. From here, go to the Pawn Shop and sell the Platinum Plates for 3 Ryo, 7500 mon.

This should give you tons of Ryo and depending on which upgrades you have, you'll gain 375-1800 Virtue each time you sell a Platinum Plate. I recommend spending on the Virtue increase first and then worrying about other upgrades.

Considering that the Chicken Race is heavily RNG-focused, you may not always get what you’re looking for. You should definitely keep an eye on the stats of the chickens in Like a Dragon: Ishin, but betting on all the chickens is much safer than simply guessing and hoping. You can read our review of the game here.

