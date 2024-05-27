All graphics options and controls in The Rogue Prince of Persia

With the arrival of The Rogue Prince of Persia, fans can experience the wonder of Ubisoft's iconic action-adventure series in a new fashion. Crafted by developer Evil Empire, this indie spin-off is a new refreshing take on the beloved side-scroller formula. While it is a far smaller project in scope than Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, it is a worthy addition to the franchise.

Thanks to its early access release, the game has arrived first on PC just like the hot new roguelike game from another indie studio. Here's everything you need to know about the technical makeup of The Rogue Prince of Persia.

All The Rogue Prince of Persia graphics and controls explored

The game is not demanding so the lack of options makes sense (Image via Ubisoft)

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the game's graphics options are fairly barebones. It is a lightweight game, even compared to its bigger Metroidvania brother from Ubisoft. You can view these under the Video tab in the Options menu:

Display Mode: Allows toggling between Fullscreen, Fullscreen Windowed, and Windows modes

Allows toggling between Fullscreen, Fullscreen Windowed, and Windows modes Resolution: Allows choosing the render resolutions; select the best one depending on your monitor.

Allows choosing the render resolutions; select the best one depending on your monitor. V-Sync: Can be toggled On or Off, with the former removing screen tearing at the cost of some input delay while the latter allows frames to run as high as the hardware supports at the cost of image tear

Can be toggled On or Off, with the former removing screen tearing at the cost of some input delay while the latter allows frames to run as high as the hardware supports at the cost of image tear FPS Limit: Choose between 30, 60, Global, or a No Limit option with the former two capping frame rates at those targets. Meanwhile, the latter two allow the frame rate to run as supported by the monitor or beyond the refresh rate.

As for controls, here's the gist of it no matter which controller peripheral you use:

PlayStation DualSense:

Move: Left Stick

Left Stick Camera: Right Stick

Right Stick Attack: Square

Square Jump: Cross

Cross Dash/Dodge/Vault: Circle

Circle Kick: Triangle

Triangle Wall Run: L2 (Hold)

L2 (Hold) Use Tools: R2

R2 Open Map/Loadout: Share

Share Interact: D-Pad Up

D-Pad Up Heal: D-Pad Down

D-Pad Down Pause Menu: Options

Xbox Series X|S:

Move: Left Stick

Left Stick Camera: Right Stick

Right Stick Attack: X

X Jump: A

A Dash/Dodge/Vault: B

B Kick: Y

Y Wall Run: LT (Hold)

LT (Hold) Use Tools: RB

RB Open Map/Loadout: View Button

View Button Interact: D-Pad Up

D-Pad Up Heal: D-Pad Down

D-Pad Down Pause Menu: Menu Button

Keyboard & Mouse:

Move: WASD or Arrow Keys

WASD or Arrow Keys Attack: Left Mouse button

Left Mouse button Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Dash/Dodge/Vault: Ctrl

Ctrl Kick: Middle Mouse button

Middle Mouse button Wall Run: Shift (Hold)

Shift (Hold) Use Tools: Right Mouse button

Right Mouse button Open Map/Loadout: Tab

Tab Interact: E

E Heal: Q

Q Pause Menu: Esc

The Rogue Prince of Persia is in early access and available to purchase on PC via Steam.

