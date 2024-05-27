All graphics options and controls in The Rogue Prince of Persia

With the arrival of The Rogue Prince of Persia, fans can experience the wonder of Ubisoft's iconic action-adventure series in a new fashion. Crafted by developer Evil Empire, this indie spin-off is a new refreshing take on the beloved side-scroller formula. While it is a far smaller project in scope than Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, it is a worthy addition to the franchise.
Thanks to its early access release, the game has arrived first on PC just like the hot new roguelike game from another indie studio. Here's everything you need to know about the technical makeup of The Rogue Prince of Persia.
All The Rogue Prince of Persia graphics and controls explored
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the game's graphics options are fairly barebones. It is a lightweight game, even compared to its bigger Metroidvania brother from Ubisoft. You can view these under the Video tab in the Options menu:
- Display Mode: Allows toggling between Fullscreen, Fullscreen Windowed, and Windows modes
- Resolution: Allows choosing the render resolutions; select the best one depending on your monitor.
- V-Sync: Can be toggled On or Off, with the former removing screen tearing at the cost of some input delay while the latter allows frames to run as high as the hardware supports at the cost of image tear
- FPS Limit: Choose between 30, 60, Global, or a No Limit option with the former two capping frame rates at those targets. Meanwhile, the latter two allow the frame rate to run as supported by the monitor or beyond the refresh rate.
As for controls, here's the gist of it no matter which controller peripheral you use:
PlayStation DualSense:
- Move: Left Stick
- Camera: Right Stick
- Attack: Square
- Jump: Cross
- Dash/Dodge/Vault: Circle
- Kick: Triangle
- Wall Run: L2 (Hold)
- Use Tools: R2
- Open Map/Loadout: Share
- Interact: D-Pad Up
- Heal: D-Pad Down
- Pause Menu: Options
Xbox Series X|S:
- Move: Left Stick
- Camera: Right Stick
- Attack: X
- Jump: A
- Dash/Dodge/Vault: B
- Kick: Y
- Wall Run: LT (Hold)
- Use Tools: RB
- Open Map/Loadout: View Button
- Interact: D-Pad Up
- Heal: D-Pad Down
- Pause Menu: Menu Button
Keyboard & Mouse:
- Move: WASD or Arrow Keys
- Attack: Left Mouse button
- Jump: Spacebar
- Dash/Dodge/Vault: Ctrl
- Kick: Middle Mouse button
- Wall Run: Shift (Hold)
- Use Tools: Right Mouse button
- Open Map/Loadout: Tab
- Interact: E
- Heal: Q
- Pause Menu: Esc
The Rogue Prince of Persia is in early access and available to purchase on PC via Steam.
Obsessed with Crosswords, Wordle, and other word games? Take our quick survey and let us get to know you better!