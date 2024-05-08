Hades 2 Early Access preview: An exceptional trip back to the Underworld

Hades 2 lept into Early Access this week, and it’s seen a great deal of praise and success thus far. As a huge fan of the first game, I was incredibly excited to finally get hands-on with the sequel. It has completely taken over all of my downtime - if I’m not working, I can probably be found playing Supergiant Games’ latest roguelike. Visually appealing, and mechanically satisfying, it feels like a real step up from the first game - which was already incredible in its own right.

There’s still plenty for me to do in the Underworld, but Hades 2’s Early Access has been incredibly satisfying. After spending the many hours I have in the game so far, it’s hard for me to believe this is Early Access and not the finished product. I can’t wait to see where it goes from here.

Hades 2 takes players back to the Underworld as another daughter of Persephone

The Underworld has never looked so inviting. (Image via Supergiant Games)

Instead of controlling Zagreus again for Hades 2, players control another daughter of the underworld: Mellinoe. She’s the bringer of nightmares and madness, and her upbringing is an interesting one. Some sources cite her as being Zeus’ daughter, while others suggest she’s Hades' daughter.

No matter what her patronage is, she has a similar feel and control to Zagreus. That’s not a negative, mind - the previous game had phenomenal controls. She has a few useful attacks: Her melee strikes, a ranged spell attack button, and the ability to cast magical circles around herself. These can trigger a wide assortment of abilities, depending on what boons and upgrades she has.

There are also charged powers, which deplete her mana bar: Omega Attacks. These are devastating and satisfying to use but do require a brief charge time. Like Zagreus, Hades 2’s Mellinoe also gets a hand from the various gods of Olympus.

Boons, weapons, and Incantations, Oh My!

The gods are back en masse to help Mellinoe grow more powerful. (Image via Supergiant Games)

Many of the gods from the previous game are still lending a hand, this time to help defeat Chronos. The boons are one of my favorite things about the game, even if I can find them frustrating. Roguelikes are all about doing the best with what you have and making the right choices.

Many of the powers will feel familiar, but there are some new, devastating options that can come up. Some of them, while rare, are also wildly powerful - like from the goddess Aphrodite. One of her boons restores your health to full each time you enter a new encounter - provided you haven’t taken too much damage.

Finding this makes exploring deeper into the game much easier, depending on your setup. Sometimes, you just get boons that don’t work with your current play style, and that’s fine. Death is no reason to give up in Hades 2. In fact, they make it much easier to get access to Death Defiance, so you can get up and give the current encounter another go.

There are so many amazing combinations of Boons in this game. (Image via Supergiant Games)

Each failure is another reason to get back up and dive back into the game. You never know what’s going to happen. Sometimes gods will show up out of nowhere and help you out or simply chat with Mellinoe. Bosses, like in the previous game, can suddenly change up their patterns when you least expect it.

Hades 2 is a game where each time you go through a run, you get better; you learn a bit more. In addition to boons, you also have your weapons that you unlock as time goes on. I’m not crazy about the Axe or the Daggers - too slow, and too short a range for me. I tend to play a very ranged style, so the staff and wand are my go-to choices.

Like in the previous game, you have plenty of ways to improve and grow stronger. For example, you can use the Incantations at the Cauldron to improve The Crossroads - Hades 2’s hub area. You also have Arcana Cards, which can be improved, but you can only equip so many at once.

Then, you farm Psyche to increase that amount, via the new Grasp system. Arcana Cards are amazing ways to give yourself a fighting chance in the deepest depths of the Underworld. It felt to me like you have even more options in Hades 2 when it comes to growing stronger, and having additional, better survival options.

How does combat feel in Hades 2?

Combat is intense, and I've never been happier to die and try again. (Image via Supergiant Games)

Combat is fast and furious in Hades 2, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. You don’t have to play fast and aggressive, though. The Heavy Axe is plodding, after all. You can go with that, and instead focus on dash strikes, or grouping enemies and cleaving them down.

The early stages of the Underworld are nice and easy to get through, and the difficulty scales at a pretty decent pace. Once you get to Oceanus, things start to spike though. At this point, there were so many huge AOE splashes coming down at once. It just made things more exciting, but it is a hurdle to overcome.

Combat is so exciting, though. No matter what weapon you have, or what boons you've accumulated for a run, there's a strategy or solution. I haven't enjoyed a roguelike this much since Dead Cells.

The visuals and voice acting of Hades 2 both deliver

The gods and goddesses all have incredible designs. (Image via Supergiant Games)

Everything about the visual presentation of Hades 2 is gorgeous. The gods and goddesses all look incredible, from Hecate’s mysterious “Witch with Abs” aesthetic, Hypnos snoozing away, and the armor-clad Nemesis.

While there are only so many genomes and types of zones you can explore, it’s important to remember this is Early Access. The developers have promised to add more genomes later, but what’s on offer is spectacular. The color palette is brilliant, and I was a fan of the previous game’s art style, and that hasn’t changed for me.

The voice acting is also quite solid. The gods and goddesses represented in Hades 2 are amazing in how they speak. Whether it’s the aloof, disinterested nature of Nemesis or Arachne’s cheerful conversations with Mellinoe, they put a lot of heart into each character.

In conclusion

Some gifts from the gods come with a price tag attached. (Image via Supergiant Games)

Honestly, I don’t know how Supergiant Games did it again. There’s so much more to Hades 2 compared to the previous game. The pacing is superb, and there are simply so many things to see, do, and experience. This game is far more than just going into the Underworld. Eventually, players can even take to the mortal plane.

Normally, a game that gives players this much to do can feel overwhelming, but that’s not the case here. Supergiant Games paces everything in a way where it won’t be too taxing to keep up with what you’re doing. It’s not like there’s a time limit, either. Take your time, die as many times as you need to.

This game is likely to remain in Early Access for the rest of 2024, but we’re going to be keeping our eyes on it, to see how it evolves between now and then. If you’ll excuse me, I’ve got more Underworld runs to do. Even now, this game is 100% worth buying, Early Access or not.