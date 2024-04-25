All Hades 2 Gods confirmed so far (playtest)

SuperGiant has recently released the official playtest of the highly anticipated Hades 2. I was fortunate enough to participate in the test and experience the game in its rawest form. So far, what I have witnessed is amazing. But will it be able to live up to or even surpass the colossal reputation of its predecessor is yet to be seen.

It took me five runs to complete the playtest which is restricted to the first zone of the game. By the time I ended it, I had come across a bunch of new faces as well as some of my old favorites. This article has compiled all the new and old Gods confirmed so far in the Hades 2 playtest.

Gods confirmed in Hades 2 so far (playtest)

1) Aphrodite

The Goddess of Love and War (Image via SuperGiant)

Starting the list with my favorite, making her grand return in the sequel is the Goddess of Love, Fertility, Beauty and War, Aphrodite. While in the first game, this pink-haired flirty Goddess was all about the kisses and scandals, this time she is in her battle-ready mode.

This is understandable because what I pieced together from the snippets of the story in the playtest, it seems like the Titan Chronos has not only taken over Hades but is also burning the mortal world as well as the Olympus. When the enemy is at the door, even the Goddess of Love has to pick up her spear.

2) Artemis

Let the Hunt begin (Image via SuperGiant)

The divine huntress and my second favorite God in the first game, Artemis, has also made a return in the sequel. But this time, she is more of a pal than a divine guardian. In Hades 2, Artemis has come down from her throne in Olympus and joined the battle in the field against the Titan.

Yes, in Hades 2 Artemis can join you. But when she does that is completely random. She is very much like the Thanatos in the game. Artemis may appear on a random level and shoot arrows at your enemies. You can compete against her and try to kill more enemies than her. At the end of the encounter, she will talk to you and give you a boon.

3) Zeus

The lord of Olympus (Image via SuperGiant)

The All-mighty lord of Olympus is also back! The God of Lighting and the brother of Hades, Zeus, is pretty much the same as in the first game. He is prideful and strong, but this time he is much more sympathetic towards his brother.

While Olympus is also burning, Zeus has put everything aside to bestow his niece with all the boon so she can put an end to this chaos and save her family, including her father, Hades.

4) Poseidon

The sea is charging in (Image via SuperGiant)

Following his brother’s example, the God of the Seas and the cool uncle of the family, Poseidon has also made his return. He is still very loud and boastful. His boon can summon the waves for you to unleash devastation on your enemies.

However, underneath all of his loud hubris, he is also very sincere in Hades 2. In his tone, it is very clear that the God of the Seas is also well aware of the stakes this time.

5) Demeter

The queen of frost is not so cold anymore (Image via SuperGiant)

The queen of frost is not so cold in Hades 2. After the incidents of Hades 1, the grandmother of Melinoe and Zagreus has changed a lot. The ice has melted significantly. But that doesn’t mean the Goddess of Frost has become soft.

Although her sprite is more spring-themed, her boon still bestows frost powers, and it is still as broken as ever. With her attack boon, I was able to significantly debuff the first boss of the game.

6) Charon

The boatman of the dead (Image via SuperGiant)

The fan-favorite boatman of the dead is also back, and he has set up his shop in the annals of the Erebus. Just like the first game, you can trade with him with all the tainted gold you find in your runs for boons, health, buffs, and more.

Unfortunately, the sprite for Charon is still not available in the game. Also, we don’t know if you will be able to challenge him in a duel like in the first game.

7) Apollo

The God of the Sun (Image via SuperGiant)

The first new God of the list, Apollo, the God of the Sun and Music has joined the battle against the Titan of time in Hades 2. He has soft-spoken and respectful demeanor. He reminded me of one of my favorite Gods in the first game, Dionysus.

Much Dionysus, Apollo’s Boon is also great for crowd control and dealing burst damage.

8) Hecate

The guardian Titaness (Image via SuperGiant)

The mother figure of Hades 2, much like Nyx in the first game, Hecate is the matriarchal guiding figure that had trained Melinoe and helped her become a witch. She has a phenomenal character design and claims to be a Titaness herself.

Although the Hades 2 lore is still veiled, it seems like, after the birth of Melinoe, Hecate has been training the princess of the underworld in the art of shadows and dark magic.

9) Nemesis

The Divine Retribution (Image via SuperGiant)

True to her name, the Divine Retribution is a rival to Melinoe. While she seems mature, she acts as a Pokemon rival, belittling Melinoe after each of her shortcomings and becoming salty for not getting to do the task given to Melinoe.

She thinks a warrior like her should be out and fighting the enemies, not staying put and guarding the base. Her sprite depicts her wielding the sword of Nemesis for the first Hades game.

10) Hestia

The daughter of Chronos (Image via SuperGiant)

Daughter of the main villain of the game, Chronos, Hestia is a sibling of Zeus, Poseidon, and Hades. She is a Goddess of Family and Domestic Life; but in the game, it seems she is associated with fire because all of her boons inflict burn damage on the enemies.

Like Chronos, the sprite of Hestia is still only a placeholder.

11) Hephaestus

The lord of the forge (Image via SuperGiant)

The divine forge master, Hephaestus, has finally made his appearance in the world of Hades. His character art seems very much like the design of Thor in God of War Ragnarok. He seems like a jolly old uncle who always brings presents for his nephews and nieces.

Hephaestus can upgrade your equipped weapons Hades 2 with his boon and make them deal more damage or become more versatile.

That concludes this list about all confirmed Hades 2 Gods.