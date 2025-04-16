South of Midnight is a fun action-adventure experience where you step into the shoes of Hazel, a young girl with unique magical powers. As you progress further into the story, the game's difficulty increases. When things get tough, your health becomes a critical factor in every life-or-death scenario. To boost this stat, you must collect nine Health Filaments, which are scattered throughout the world.

This article lists the locations of all Health Filaments in South of Midnight.

Where to find all Health Filaments in South of Midnight

There are nine Health Filaments hidden across various chapters in South of Midnight, so stay alert and keep an eye out for them as you explore the game's strange world.

A screenshot from South of Midnight (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@theRadBrad)

Chapter 3

You will come across your first Health Filament in Chapter 3. It can be found directly along the main path leading to the chapter's objective. It's pretty hard to miss, as it is a tutorial piece.

Chapter 4

Take some time to explore the area in Chapter 4 before entering the church. At the edge of the graveyard is a pole. Grapple onto it and follow the path, which will lead you to a hidden cave. Inside, above a grave, you’ll find a glowing Health Filament.

Chapter 5

Progress through Chapter 5 until you experience the second memory flashback about Two-Toed Tom. Afterward, you’ll spot some grapple points leading to a flower field with a water tank. Use these points to swing across.

Next, activate Hazel’s weave ability to solidify the nearby cart and shed. Then, climb them to reach the top of the water tank where the next Health Filament awaits.

Chapter 6

In Chapter 6, you’ll come across a barn with an “Old Smokey” sign. The Health Filament is located on the second floor.

To access it, step outside and locate a side path with a cart. Use Hazel’s weave ability to solidify the cart and climb onto the roof. Break the boards blocking the entrance to the upper floor. Head inside and claim your Health Filament.

Chapter 7

To find the Health Filament in Chapter 7, explore the area where you defeated the Brute Giant for the first time.

Instead of heading straight toward your objective, look in the opposite direction. You’ll discover a blocked cave. Use the Strand Push ability to break down the door and uncover a Health Filament inside.

Chapter 9

Before entering Molly’s lair, wait a little and explore the surroundings. On the left side of the Knot, there will be a dirt trail leading to a climbable ledge. Follow the ledges to your left. Stay on this path, and it’ll eventually take you to a Health Filament.

Chapter 10

At the beginning of the next Chapter 10, Hazel will temporarily lose her Spindle abilities. However, after you reclaim the final Spindle power, cross the nearby bridge and jump onto the small island in the center of the pond. Look for a distant vine that can be Weaved. Grapple onto it, and it will lead you to a patch of land where a Health Filament awaits.

Chapter 11

Right after defeating the monster in Chapter 11 and before heading to clear the Stigma, search for an entrance opposite your next objective. Use the Weave ability to create a path. Follow it, and it will take you directly to a Health Filament.

Chapter 12

After riding the airflow to the upper level of the town in Chapter 12, turn right and locate a set of Echo Objects nearby. Weave them into place and use them as a platform to climb your way up to the Health Filament waiting above.

South of Midnight players can verify whether they’ve missed any Health Filaments by checking the Load Game tab in the Main Menu. There, each chapter's description includes a Health Filament icon, indicating whether it has been collected.

