Locations of all notes in South of Midnight

Getting all the notes in South of Midnight is essential if you're chasing every scrap of lore and text. Hazel's journey in the game is filled with these handwritten entries, and if you’re not checking every nook and cranny, it’s easy to miss a bunch.

Ad

Here are the locations of all the notes in South of Midnight.

All notes from South of Midnight: Exact locations and how to find them

A still from South of Midnight (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

South of Midnight Chapter 1 – Night of the Flood

Ad

Trending

Bunny’s Note to Lily – Desk near bookshelf after waking.

Bunny’s Desk Entry – On Bunny’s office desk (enter via balcony).

Bunny’s Lounge Chair Entry – Chair in Bunny’s office.

Read also: Is South of Midnight Premium Edition worth buying?

South of Midnight Chapter 2 – Other Voices, Other Looms

The Weaver’s Call – First riverside house, wall art.

Spirits, Speak to Me! – Barn second floor, barrel left of exit.

Please speak to me.. – Hidden left path outside barn (cut brambles).

Stigma and Sorrow – Cave wall right after entering.

Ad

South of Midnight Chapter 3 – A Big Fish

The Happiest Day – Platforming section after the double jump tutorial.

The St. Sylvain Bulletin – Posted next to Rhubarb’s front door.

Follow the Lights – On post near the boat, behind Rhubarb’s house.

Ain’t Wanted Here – Side table inside two-story house after first bramble set.

A Gift for Corrine – Chair at the back of the Weavable stairs house.

Beggin’ your pardon, Mayor. – Table inside the large house with a rooftop Stigma.

Come One, Come All! – Second floor post inside the same house as above.

Ad

South of Midnight Chapter 4 – Wicked Temper

Grocery List – Barrel near dock, left of light post with “Private Property” sign.

Lay Off Buddy – Bed inside house near Grocery List note.

Burrower's - Lord's Day – Inside tree at cemetery plot near church.

South of Midnight Chapter 5 – Everything that Rises

Burrower's - Pieces of the Self – Dead tree near the first Crouton hole.

Statue Flyer – Fence post outside the combat arena under Auntie Belle’s sign.

Burrower's - Iron – On box near fence in front of Jolene’s church.

Hollow Dreamers – Couch on porch across water from Jolene’s church.

Kids Need a Hand – The Table inside the house opened after the first Slug Haint fight.

Jo’s Penance – Desk in upstairs bedroom of the same house as above.

Yard Sale Notice – Chair by front door of house beyond tower haybales.

Honor thy Father and Mother – Table in the house next to the Stigma arena.

A Bashful Farmhand in the Setting Sun – Upstairs bedroom desk in the same house.

The Pigs are a Loss – Table by the door inside the pig factory’s first large room.

Sutter’s Will and Testament – Floor above pig pool after Two-Toed Tom fight.

Ad

South of Midnight Chapter 6 – Hush, Hush, Sweet Cherie

Keep Out Sign Materials – Crate by rocks after jumping across the ghost ship.

Abernathy’s Lament – Roof of barn, break wooden planks after using a cart.

Burn After Reading – Crate on a left path near the arena outside the cottage.

Correction Requested – On pillar stand behind cottage near bee boxes.

Notes on the Rougarou – Coffee table in the first room, right inside the cottage.

Bunny’s Journal – On Weavers – Left nightstand in Bunny’s upstairs room.

Notes on Dream and Fog – Right nightstand in Bunny’s room upstairs.

Missing Children List – Desk beside the sewing machine in a secret room.

Burrower’s Hate A Liar – Inside the hollow tree after exiting the back gate.

Huggin’ Molly Sightings – Crate on right after bridge, post-catfish path.

Ad

South of Midnight Chapter 7 – A Barman is Hard to Find

The Lost Boy – Crate after climbing the rock near the stigma vines, pre-river jump.

Lost Liquor – Crate left of cave before entering, after first stigma.

Lieutenant Laurent – On the dresser pile, right of the we,b after climbing the cliffside.

The Babblin’ Boy – Inside blocked cave on far left after river log crossing.

Baby Face Laurent – Crate on left after ghost bridge, past stigma vines.

Burrower’s – Lil Drunkards – Inside hollow tree before left path turn.

End of Prohibition – On the right, under the giant tree, post-stigma arena.

Boy Out Of Time – Large crate inside shelter upstairs, right past the tree.

Heart of Lace – Crates upstairs in Laurent’s bar post-cutscene.

Treatment – Table in the first house on the right past the fork near town.

A Mother’s Last Words – Bedframe inside the same house as above.

Everything Helps – Crate inside broken house past billboard, right of fork.

A Father’s Job – Inside the second shelter post-stigma battle.

A Penny Saved – Table behind breakable wall on 2F of the sawmill.

Maintaining Productivity – Desk in the adjacent office room with a floof.

Ad

South of Midnight Chapter 8 – Their Eyes Were Watching

Missing Child – On a tree stump to the right after landing from the first wind tunnel.

Weird Happenings – Ground near a floof after the second wind tunnel, go left before reaching the floof.

Red Yarn – On a cut-down tree stump atop a hill with a lone tree, after a vine wall run.

Search Called Off – Just after the first arena and stigma, over a log near the mountain pass.

Ad

South of Midnight Chapter 9 – Of Webs and Woman

Burrower’s – Feline Intuition – In a hollowed-out tree on a small ledge to the right, while heading downhill after the cutscene zoom-in

Cross My Heart… – Couch inside the second house on the left after entering town.

Dear Santa – On the kitchen table of the same house as above.

Please Keep In Mind – Inside the back house after the second arena, on the cabinet near the healing orb.

You’ll Be Sorry – Kitchen table in the same house as above.

Molly Gives A Fight – On a picnic table outside, past the picket fence near the hill.

Mandatory Overtime – Inside factory office after powering the door using Crouton, note on desk.

She Did It – On the table outside Molly’s house, post-cutscene.

Why Not Me? – On the table right in front of you, upon entering Molly’s house.

Dear Miss Molly – On the kitchen table to the left inside Molly’s house.

Decision Of Transfer – Upstairs in Molly’s house, table past the fireplace

Is It True? – On the bed inside the cave house, just after squeezing through.

Ad

South of Midnight Chapter 10 – Light in the Darkness

Hope’s Crossing Homecoming – Inside a shelter on the left path after Hazel mentions the spindles.

Sleep And Smoke – On the right, inside another open shelter after grappling to the next section.

A Close Call – Inside the building, where you activate the stairs near the bonfire ghost scene.

A Grand Wedding – Left wall of shelter across a grapple point to the right of the bonfire tree.

The Flower Child – In the cave behind your companion, after following them in.

Ad

South of Midnight Chapter 11 – Muddy Waters

An Anguished City – On a tree to the left after crossing the water near the broken tree path at the start.

Stowaway’s Tin Box – On a table in the first room to the right on the second floor of the houseboat, after clearing the stigma.

Bill Of Fare – On a circular table in the left area of the third floor of the houseboat.

Old Pain, New Life – On a tree to the right before dropping down near the random shelter after the second arena.

A Bittersweet Reunion – On the rock face in front of you, after regaining control post-third arena cutscene.

False Knowledge – On the wall to the left in the main room of the boat, after Honey gives you a hand.

Captain’s Log – On a table beside a floof to the right after exiting the elevator.

A Final Message – On the rock wall to the left of the second stone archway after reuniting Honey with Ayotunde.

Ad

South of Midnight Chapter 12 – The Crossroads

Should I Leave? – On a tree stump at the crossroads at the start of the chapter.

Should I Stay? – In the same spot as the first note after looping through the fog again.

The Record Keeps Skipping – Attached to the old record player inside the wagon.

Milk and Sugar, Love? – On a table with a teapot and cups just ahead.

Ring, Ring – On a tricycle slightly further ahead.

Roux’s Limerance – On a table directly in front, after heading upstairs.

The Hungry Maw – On the front of a fridge-like object to the right upstairs.

Still Stars Don’t Remember – On a table to the left of a crate near a floof, after the first battle.

Joe Goodfellow, 74 – On a door with a poster to the right before the wind tunnel.

The Many Little Things – On a chair to the left after landing from the wind tunnel.

Hollowed Love – On a table on the left, just a few steps ahead.

Spit It Out – Behind a building on a table after turning right and then right again, in a post wind tunnel.

Ella May, 7 – On a door after jumping down and crossing over to the next section.

I miss, I miss, I miss – Behind a floof in an alley accessed via a ghost platform and grapple to the right from the last note.

Tempest Hamlin, 42 – On the left-hand window at the top of the next set of stairs.

Passage – On a workbench beside the gearbox inside the clock tower, after the first gear ride.

I’m Trying – On a stool in front of a gear after grappling into the elevator shaft section of the tower.

You Gotta Release It – On a crate behind the clock tower after exiting back outside.

Ad

South of Midnight Chapter 13 – Past Isn't Past

Run, Rabbit, Run – On a workbench inside a small room to the right of the mural after the first chase.

Eternally She Waits – On the middle desk inside the next stage production after the second chase.

South of Midnight is now available to play on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox App for Windows PC, Cloud, Steam, and Game Pass.

Check out: South of Midnight: Complete list of achievements and trophies

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.