South of Midnight: Complete list of achievements and trophies

South of Midnight is already in its early access phase for those who own the game's Premium Edition. This Microsoft-exclusive title will only be available on PC and the Xbox Series X/S. Despite being a linear game, it still features a decent amount of playable content. In total, it has 40 achievements/trophies available for players to unlock.

Ad

Mentioned below is a list of all these achievements, alongside a brief description of how you can unlock each in South of Midnight.

All achievements in South of Midnight

South of Midnight features 40 trophies in total (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

As mentioned above, there are 40 achievements/trophies in the game. Collecting them is certainly not mandatory if your goal is to finish just the main storyline. However, if you do wish to unlock all of them, you can expect to invest around 14 hours in total.

Ad

Trending

That said, here are all the achievements in South of Midnight and what you must do to unlock them:

Night of the Flood: Complete Chapter 1. Other Voices, Other Looms: Complete Chapter 2. A Big Fish: Complete Chapter 3. Wicked Temper: Complete Chapter 4. Everything That Rises: Complete Chapter 5. Hush, Hush, Sweet Cherie: Complete Chapter 6. A Barman is Hard to Find: Complete Chapter 7. Their Eyes Were Watching: Complete Chapter 8. Of Webs and Woman: Complete Chapter 9. Light in the Darkness: Complete Chapter 10. Muddy Waters: Complete Chapter 11. The Crossroads: Complete Chapter 12. Past Ain't Past: Complete Chapter 13. Stroke of Midnight: Complete the game. Learning the Ropes: Unlock an upgrade. Mastering the Ropes: Fully upgrade General. Get Over Here: Fully upgrade Strand Pull. Just a Nudge: Fully upgrade Strand Push. A Living Room: Fully upgrade Weave. Crouton of Joy: Fully upgrade Crouton. Unraveller: Unravel a Haint. In the Nick of Time: Perform Perfect Dodges. Took 'em Down a Peg: Defeat multiple Haints with the Cleansing Rend. Going the Distance: Unravel Haints after defeating them with the Amplified Rend. Taking the High Road: Interrupt Haint attacks with the Aerial Rend. Cicada Tempest: Unravel Haints after defeating them by throwing Larva Haints into them. Clean Hands: Unravel Haints after defeating them without using attacks. Close Call: Use Perfect Dodge while having low health times. Gator Tamer: Defeat Two-Towed Tom. Owl Do You Do: Defeat the Rougarou. Arachnophobia: Defeat Huggin' Molly. Gator Master: Defeat the Two-Toed Tom encounter without taking damage. An Owl for an Owl: Defeat the Rougarou encounter without taking damage. Arachnophilia: Defeat the Huggin' Molly encounter without taking damage. A Little Goes a Long Way: Collect a Health Filament. Fit as a Fiddle: Fully upgrade Hazel's Health. Floof Seeker: Find all Floofs. Lore Master: Find all Readables. Finder's Keepers: Perform a tin flip. A Great Southern Tradition: Find all tin flips.

Ad

For more South of Midnight-related guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.