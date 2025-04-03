How long will it take to beat South of Midnight?

South of Midnight is an upcoming action-adventure RPG set to be released globally on April 8, 2025. Already out for pre-orders, the game will be a Microsoft-exclusive title, meaning it will only be available on PC and the Xbox Series X/S. But how long will it take you to finish this title?

Well, the answer depends on the player. If your goal is to complete just the main story, it will take you approximately 10-12 hours to beat South of Midnight. However, this time may vary based on your skills and experience in action-adventure fantasy titles. Moreover, the completion time can be different depending on the difficulty you choose as well.

South of Midnight: Side quests and 100 percent completion time explored

This is a linear title that won't take long to beat (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

If you are aiming to finish the side quests available in South of Midnight as well, you can expect to invest a few additional hours. Completing this game's main storyline plus side quests will take approximately 12-14 hours. At most, the game can be completely wrapped up within 15-17 hours. This will include literally everything — main quests, side stories, and all the achievements.

In other words, even if you are aiming for a 100-percent completion, you can still do so in a very short period of time (compared to modern video game standards). This is because South of Midnight is a linear title, meaning there are not many side quests and auxiliary activities to do.

That said, let's take a look at the list of main quests available in the game:

Night of the Flood Other Voices, Other Looms A Big Fish Wicked Temper Everything that Rises Hush, Hush, Sweet Cherie A Barman is Hard to Find Their Eyes Were Watching Of Webs and Woman Light in the Darkness Muddy Waters The Crossroads Past Isn't Past Midnight

