How long will it take to beat South of Midnight?

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Apr 03, 2025 20:28 GMT
South of Midnight is now out for pre-orders (Image via Xbox Game Studios)
South of Midnight is now out for pre-orders (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

South of Midnight is an upcoming action-adventure RPG set to be released globally on April 8, 2025. Already out for pre-orders, the game will be a Microsoft-exclusive title, meaning it will only be available on PC and the Xbox Series X/S. But how long will it take you to finish this title?

Ad

Well, the answer depends on the player. If your goal is to complete just the main story, it will take you approximately 10-12 hours to beat South of Midnight. However, this time may vary based on your skills and experience in action-adventure fantasy titles. Moreover, the completion time can be different depending on the difficulty you choose as well.

South of Midnight: Side quests and 100 percent completion time explored

This is a linear title that won&#039;t take long to beat (Image via Xbox Game Studios)
This is a linear title that won't take long to beat (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

If you are aiming to finish the side quests available in South of Midnight as well, you can expect to invest a few additional hours. Completing this game's main storyline plus side quests will take approximately 12-14 hours. At most, the game can be completely wrapped up within 15-17 hours. This will include literally everything — main quests, side stories, and all the achievements.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In other words, even if you are aiming for a 100-percent completion, you can still do so in a very short period of time (compared to modern video game standards). This is because South of Midnight is a linear title, meaning there are not many side quests and auxiliary activities to do.

That said, let's take a look at the list of main quests available in the game:

  1. Night of the Flood
  2. Other Voices, Other Looms
  3. A Big Fish
  4. Wicked Temper
  5. Everything that Rises
  6. Hush, Hush, Sweet Cherie
  7. A Barman is Hard to Find
  8. Their Eyes Were Watching
  9. Of Webs and Woman
  10. Light in the Darkness
  11. Muddy Waters
  12. The Crossroads
  13. Past Isn't Past
  14. Midnight
Ad

Check out our other gaming articles here:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी