South of Midnight: Release date and everything revealed in Xbox Developer Direct 2025

By Shrayan Mitra
Modified Jan 23, 2025 21:53 GMT
Xbox Developer Direct reveals South of Midnight (Image via YT@Xbox)
Details about South of Midnight were recently revealed in Xbox Developer Direct 2025. It is an upcoming third-person action-adventure title by Compulsion Games, which is set to release on April 8, 2025. The Xbox Developer Direct 2025 also revealed the backstory and gameplay of this upcoming title in detail.

This article will provide a detailed breakdown of South of Midnight including its official release date.

Everything there is to know about South of Midnight

&quot;Weaving&quot; as shown in South of Midnight (Image via YT@Xbox)
South of Midnight, Compulsion Games’ upcoming third-person action-adventure title is set to release on April 8, 2025. The game is also currently available for pre-order on Xbox and Steam. It is an open-world title circling the protagonist, Hazel, who possesses the magical powers of “weaving,” which she uses to fight and navigate through the corrupted surroundings in search of her mother.

The developers revealed a brief history behind “weaving,” which is said to be a power that allows Hazel to perceive things beyond their external appearance, giving her a deeper understanding of her surroundings by “tapping into a deeper reality” called the Great Tapestry. She can use these powers to see the “fabric” that connects “people, nature, and echoes of the past.”

Her powers, according to the developers, have been designed around “textile crafting and traditional spinning wheels.” The weapons that she carries along the journey have also been revealed. These are:

  • A spindle
  • Two weaving hooks
  • A distaff

The parts of gameplay revealed showcase it to be a mixture of platforming, conjuring objects, and combat using Hazel’s mystical powers. She gets a number of movement and combat-based abilities, which can be further upgraded as you progress through the game.

The enemies in the game have also been revealed. They are called Haints and have different archetypes, each having a separate set of abilities and movements. A few examples given were:

  • Slug - burrows underground and strike from afar
  • Ravager - swift to move and attack
Slugs and Ravagers in South of Midnight (Image via YT@Xbox)
One of the most interesting features revealed was that each of Hazel’s spells interacts differently with each enemy archetype, thereby creating a dynamic combat experience, and bringing a lot of variety to the gameplay.

Along the journey through multiple regions, Hazel encounters mythical beings, with tragic backstories, whom she needs to heal by collecting memory fragments called Echoes. To mend these creatures, however, Hazel must experience their past leading to interesting adventures and ultimately, boss fights.

Each region in the game has been designed to reflect the mythical being that has been cursed to wander them, including the art styles and unique music choices.

This covers everything there is to know about Compulsion Games' upcoming third-person title. The early reveals were quite interesting and it should be a thrilling and captivating journey upon official release.

