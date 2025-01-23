How to watch Xbox Developer Direct 2025

Microsoft is hosting its first Xbox Developer Direct 2025 event on January 23, 2025, to showcase a new look at upcoming games. The poster showcases four titles, and the details will come directly from the developers themselves. As such, fans are seemingly in for a good time.

In this article, we will give you a direct link to the event, where to watch it, countdown, and more.

Where to watch the Xbox Developer Direct 2025 event

The event will be livestreamed on Xbox's official YouTube and Twitch channels. You can view it below through either service:

YouTube livestream

Twitch livestream

The link to Xbox's livestream on Twitch will be added when it goes live. Refresh this page when the countdown below reaches zero.

Countdown to the Xbox Developer Direct 2025 event

The Xbox Developer Direct 2025 event is set for January 23, 2025, at 10 AM PT/1 PM EST/6 PM GMT. Here's the countdown to its launch:

When the timer hits 0:0:0:0, the event will begin. Click on the links given above to watch the livestream on either YouTube or Twitch.

What to expect from the Xbox Developer Direct 2025 event

List of games to be revealed at Xbox Developer Direct 2025 (Image via Xbox)

The Developer Direct 2025's poster has revealed four titles - Doom: The Dark Ages, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, South of Midnight, and a new unkown game.

Doom: The Dark Ages will take gamers to the medieval period, where they will witness the origin of the Doom Slayer's rage. Players will finally learn the "where and how it began" part.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is set in a Belle Époque-inspired setting and features an innovative turn-based RPG gameplay, which will blend with real-time mechanics.

South of Midnight is an adventure game set in a magical world, where players will deal with occult magic and explore the mythical folklore of the South.

There's one mystery game as well, which isn't revealed yet, but Windows Central suggests it could be a Japanese IP. Nonetheless, we will learn more once the event is underway.

Also read: Next-gen Xbox with a 2026 release leaked

