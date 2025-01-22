DOOM: The Dark Ages release date leaked

As fans await the Xbox Developer Direct 2025, one of its highlights DOOM: The Dark Ages might have had its launch date leaked beforehand. User Alexzan on the ResetEra forums spotted an article from French website Gamekult that claimed the upcoming cathartic FPS game will arrive on May 15, 2025. However, as of writing, the article has seemingly been taken down.

Despite that, the news aggregator website Feedly managed to grab a snippet of the headline, which revealed the possible launch date of the game — more information surrounding which will be unveiled at the upcoming Xbox showcase. Here are the details.

Note: This article is based on leaks, so readers are asked to take the information with a pinch of salt.

DOOM: The Dark Ages allegedly launching in May 2025

Fans are eager to know what's in store for the Doomslayer in this upcoming prequel (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

It seems like Gamekult may have accidentally uploaded the article earlier than expected. After all, the Xbox Developer Direct 2025 is on track to air soon on January 23, 2025. As such, there is a good chance that May 15, 2025, could be the real release date for DOOM: The Dark Ages.

This is further corroborated by leaker NateTheHate who, in his recent YouTube podcast, suggested that DOOM: The Dark Ages will arrive in May 2025. The leaker was spot on with his Nintendo Switch 2 reveal trailer showcase, where he insisted that it would be a largely tech-only highlight minus a single game, which turned out to be Mario Kart 9 — so their claims hold water.

Coming back to the leaked release date, it is not much of a surprise since ID Software's next-gen gory shooter was officially slated for a 2025 launch. Assuming this leak is true, fans won't have to wait much longer to get their hands on Doomslayer's new sci-fi/medieval hybrid adventure.

