South of Midnight pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses

South of Midnight is an upcoming action-adventure title all set to release globally on April 08, 2025. The game is a Microsoft exclusive — it will only release on Xbox Series X/S and Windows PC. This upcoming title is already out for pre-orders and is available in two different editions — the Standard Edition and the Premium Edition.

Let's take a look at how to pre-order the game. We will also list the differences between these two editions.

How to pre-order South of Midnight on PC and Xbox Series X/S

South of Midnight is a Microsoft exclusive and will not release on PlayStation at launch (Image via Xbox Game Store)

Steam:

Open Steam and search for the game's name.

Open the official game page.

Click "Add to Cart."

Once payment is completed, it will be added to your library, ready to be installed, and can be played as soon as it goes live.

Xbox Game Store

Open the Xbox Store on your console.

Enter the game's name in the search bar.

Open the game's page.

Complete the payment.

Download and play the game once it is released.

Various editions and pre-order bonuses available in South of Midnight

As mentioned above, the game is available in two different editions. It goes without saying that the Premium Edition will come with a lot more content compared to the Standard Edition. While the Standard Edition of the game is priced at $39.99, the Premium Edition will cost you $49.99.

Read More: South of Midnight: Release date and everything revealed in Xbox Developer Direct 2025

Do note that in the Standard Edition, you will only receive the base game. The additional content of the Premium Edition is mentioned below:

Base Game

South of Midnight Artbook

Original Soundtrack composed by Olivier Deriviere

The Boo-Hag Comic book by Rob Guillory

Music Video: Songs & Tales of South of Midnight

Documentary: Weaving Hazel’s Journey, Director’s Cut

There are no pre-order bonuses available for Standard Edition owners. However, if you pay $49.99 and buy the Premium Edition, you will get a 5-day early access.

