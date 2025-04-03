Will South of Midnight be available on Xbox Game Pass?

South of Midnight is an upcoming action-adventure RPG title from Xbox Game Studios that will release globally on April 08, 2025. As the game is being published by Xbox Game Studios, it goes without saying that this is a Microsoft-exclusive title, meaning it will only release on PC and Xbox Series X/S. However, many gamers are curious if the game will be available on Xbox Game Pass as well.

Fortunately, the Standard Edition of South of Midnight will release on Xbox Game Pass on the launch day itself. If you are unaware of what the Game Pass is, it is a game catalog subscription model from Microsoft that offers multiple games — including some launch day titles — for a fixed monthly fee.

The Premium Edition of South of Midnight won't be available on Xbox Game Pass

South of Midnight will come to Xbox Game Pass at launch (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

South of Midnight is up for pre-order already and comes in two different editions — the Standard Edition, and the Premium Edition. While the Standard Edition of the game will be available on the Game Pass on launch day, do note that the Premium Edition of the game will not come to the subscription service.

Also Read: South of Midnight from We Happy Few developer revealed at Xbox Games Showcase

The Standard Edition should be enough for most gamers, but if you are someone who's really passionate about the title, you'll have to purchase the Premium Edition via Steam. That said, let's take a look at the contents offered in the Premium Edition of South of Midnight:

Base Game

South of Midnight Artbook

Original Soundtrack composed by Olivier Deriviere

The Boo-Hag Comic book by Rob Guillory

Music Video: Songs & Tales of South of Midnight

Documentary: Weaving Hazel’s Journey, Director’s Cut

Also, note that the game will be available on Xbox Game Pass for only a selected few tiers. There are four different tiers available in the Game Pass subscription. These are:

Xbox Game Pass Core Edition

Xbox Game Pass Standard Edition

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Edition

Xbox Game Pass PC Edition

South of Midnight will only be available for Ultimate Edition and PC edition owners of the Xbox Game Pass. If you subscribe to the core or standard edition, you will not be able to play the game on launch.

