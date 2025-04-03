Is South of Midnight Premium Edition worth buying?

Microsoft's upcoming title, South of Midnight, is already available for pre-orders. Being a Microsoft-exclusive game, it's meant only for PCs and the Xbox Series X/S consoles and comes in two different editions — Standard and Premium. While the Standard Edition is priced at $39.99, the Premium Edition will cost you an additional $10. But is it really worth spending the extra amount?

Well, it depends on the player. If you are a fan of Microsoft-exclusives and are tempted to play the game after taking a look at its trailer, then sure, getting the Premium Edition makes sense. However, if you are someone who just wants to experience the main story and then move on to some other games, the Premium Edition might not be worth it for you.

Moreover, do note that the game falls under the category of action-adventure titles. Its Steam page clearly mentions that it will feature dark fantasy and magical elements. If you are strictly against such concepts in video games but are still open to try out something new, we advise you to stick with the Standard Edition only. That said, let's take a look at what the Premium Edition offers.

Content offered in the Premium Edition of South of Midnight

The game features elements of dark magic and horror (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

As mentioned above, this edition will cost you $49.99. It will contain the following:

Base Game

South of Midnight Artbook

Original Soundtrack composed by Olivier Deriviere

The Boo-Hag Comic book by Rob Guillory

Music Video: Songs & Tales of South of Midnight

Documentary: Weaving Hazel’s Journey, Director’s Cut

Note that you will not get any extra playable content in the Premium Edition. This is precisely why we believe getting this edition does not make sense for most gamers. Moreover, you can skip getting the Standard Edition as well. The game will get featured on Xbox Game Pass on launch day itself. If you have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription, you will be able to play the game for free as soon as it fully releases.

Do note, though, that only the Standard Edition will be available via the Xbox subscription service. Moreover, you will need to have a Xbox Game Pass PC or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to play South of Midnight — a Game Pass Core or Game Pass Standard membership won't cut it.

For more gaming guides and news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

