All hero balance changes in Marvel Rivals August 21 patch

NetEase has made several hero balance changes in Marvel Rivals, with the latest update on August 21, 2025, including a nerf to Loki. These balancing changes were made to tune up or down some of the heroes who are either a menace on the battlefield or are not performing well in the current meta. The August 21 update for Marvel Rivals saw changes made to three heroes in particular. This article will cover all of the hero balance changes in Marvel Rivals for the August 21, 2025, update.All balance changes in Marvel Rivals (August 21, 2025) Three heroes in total saw some balance changes in Marvel Rivals with the latest August 21, 2025, update. This includes Loki, Johnny Storm, also known as the Human Torch, and the recently released Blade. Here are all the changes made to their kit that you should know about: DuelistsBladeThe Daywalker's resilience just slightly leveled up. Blade's got more staying power for those midnight brawls!Increase Lifesteal gained during Bloodline Awakening from 60% to 65%. Reduce self-healing reduction from 40% to 35%.While many people were excited to play Blade in Marvel Rivals, post-release, he felt extremely weird to use. NetEase has buffed his lifesteal ability, as he can now absorb more health by hitting opponents. The debuff he gives himself while using this skill, which reduces the heal he receives, has also been reduced, and he can now survive the brawls more effectively.Human TorchJohnny Storm's heat is still on, but his flame's been dialed back just enough for ground heroes to catch their breath!Reduce Flame Field (right-click on terrain) Damage Over Time from 25/s to 20/s.Reduce Pyro-Prison Damage Over Time from 50/s to 40/s.Human Torch is one of the best DPS characters and is a frequent ban on higher elo lobbies. NetEase has nerfed two of his abilities to reduce the firepower that he brings to the table and so that more players can enjoy playing him instead of banning him.StrategistLokiThe God of Mischief and his illusions are a tad less punishing!Reduce Mystical Missile damage dealt by Loki and his illusions to enemies from 30 to 25. (Healing for teammates remains unchanged.)Loki players can create havoc in the field by easily positioning themselves behind the enemy backlines and distracting them for long enough to turn the tide of war. His damage has been reduced to discourage players from using him as a flanker or a DPS character.Those are all the hero balance changes in Marvel Rivals' August 21, 2025, update.