All Hinox locations in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom features a plethora of unique and challenging foes and bosses that guard some super valuable weapons and resources. While Nintendo did add a host of new enemy types in this title, most early-game adversaries and bosses in Hyrule are returning monsters from The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.

One open-world foe type is the Hinox that you can encounter early on in this title. These enemies are the most iconic in the new The Legend of Zelda games, apart from Bokoblins and Moblins, naturally. They are one-eyed giants that look quite like Bokoblins. This comprehensive guide will mention all the Hinox locations in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom's Hinox variants can be found throughout Hyrule and in the Depths

The Hinox aren't particularly tough enemies to fight, as long as you know which parts of their body to target to deal the most amount of damage to them. These one-eyed giants can be found throughout Hyrule and even in the Depths. They are among the best sources to farm early to mid-game weapons, especially if you want to save up on the precious "Ancient" weapons for late-game boss encounters.

Although the Hinox monsters boast a full-fledged boss health bar, their health pool is relatively lower than any other open-world boss in this game. Here's a list of all locations where one can find these foes in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, alongside their co-ordinates:

Meadela's Mantle, Gerudo Highlands (-4195, -1288, 0428)

Grinnden Plains, Faron Grasslands (-0799, -3026, 0119)

Aris Beach, Faron Grasslands (1699, -3877, 0002)

Calora Lake Cave, Faron Grasslands (1643, -2908, 0260)

Calora Lake Cave, Faron Grasslands (1888, -2959, 0231)

Calora Lake Cave, Faron Grasslands (2032, -3064, 0095)

Jia Highlands, West Necluda (1277, -2171, 0247)

Jia Highlands, West Necluda (1561, -2412, 0192)

Blatchery Plain, West Necluda (2064, -1998, 0018)

Batrea Lake, Central Hyrule (0692, -1078, 0009)

Trilby Plain, Central Hyrule (1307, 0906, 0027)

Ruto Precipice, Lanayru Great Spring (3405, 0274, 0247)

Ulria Grotto, Akkala Highlands (4418, 0763, 0293)

Malin Bay, Akkala Highlands (4646, 1774, 0029)

North Akkala Beach Cave, Akkala Highlands (4607, 3533, -0065)

Eldin Mountains, Eldin (0838, 3358, 0199)

Rowan Plain, Central Hyrule (-1241, 2108, 0105)

Irch Plain, Central Hyrule (-0749, 1263, 0081)

Carok Bridge, Central Hyrule (-1079, 0470, 0035)

Thundra Plateau, Hyrule Ridge (-2224, 0760, 0102)

Upland Lindor, Hyrule Ridge (-2737, 1328, 0159)

Hebra Headspring, Hebra Mountains (-2826, 2440, 0403)

Hebra North Crest, Hebra (-3656, 3804, 0230)

The Hinox, much like the Battle Talus and Flux Construct enemies, are among the easiest bosses in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. However, if you're struggling against them in the early game, you can refer to this in-depth boss guide to easily defeat these foes.

Poll : 0 votes