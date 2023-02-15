All Hogwarts Legacy wand handles and known locations

Wand handles in Hogwarts Legacy are one way to customize your magical equipment and change how they look and feel. While they don't impact gameplay, the different handles allow you to personalize your wands according to preference. Moreover, these handles are the only way to change the looks of your wands after receiving your first one at Ollivander’s.

This makes it an exciting concept for players who prefer to personalize their equipment. Avalanche Software has ensured that players can have a system to make changes even if they aren't satisfied in the first place.

There are 42 options available to users across different locations, spread randomly in Hogwarts Legacy. Thankfully, you can start with those whose locations have been discovered by the community on their journeys across the game’s world. Some are part of the quests, whereas the others are obtained as treasures.

Hogwarts Legacy players can switch between the different wand handles available in the game

In Hogwarts Legacy, there are 14 different wand handles in terms of their types, and there are 3 colors to choose from for each. As mentioned earlier, most handles’ locations aren’t known now, and many are randomly found from chests. Before getting into the ones whose locations are known, let’s look at all the options you can choose from.

Complete list of wand handles in Hogwarts Legacy

Arrow

Arrow – Black

Arrow – Brown

Arrow – Pink Swirl

Avian

Avian – Beige

Avian – Brown

Avian – Grey

Basketweave

Basketweave – Black

Basketweave – Blue

Basketweave – Red

Botanical

Botanical – Bronze Leaf

Botanical – Gold Leaf

Botanical – Silver Leaf

Celestial

Celestial – Blue

Celestial – Dark Grey

Celestial – Light Grey

Checkerboard

Checkerboard – Blue

Checkerboard – Teal

Column

Column – Dark Brown

Column – Team and Brown

Corkscrew

Corkscrew – Brown

Corkscrew – Light and Dark Brown

Corkscrew – Teal Blue

Imperial

Imperial – Brown and Gold

Imperial – Grey and Silver

Imperial – Grey and Bronze

Orbicular

Orbicular – Brown

Orbicular – Gold

Orbicular – Violet

Regal

Regal – Black

Regal – Blue

Regal – Pink

Sabre

Sabre – Ash Brown

Sabre – Brown

Sabre – Grey

Shell

Shell – Grey

Shell – Honey Brown

Shell – Metallic

Swirl

Swirl – Brown

Swirl – Dark Grey

Swirl – Lilac

Where to find the wand handles?

There are five wand handles whose locations in Hogwarts Legacy have been unearthed by the community. The following is a list of all five and where you can access them:

Avian- Grey: Complete the “Flying off the shelves” quest to earn it.

Basketweave – Blue: This can be found in Professor Fig’s classroom.

Checkerboard – Blue: This wand handle can be found at the Faculty Tower in the game.

Orbicular – Violet: You will have to undertake and complete the “Gods of Gobstones” side quest to get this wand handle.

Regal – Black: Go to the basement of the library's Restricted Section to find this card.

It remains to be seen if there are more handles whose locations aren’t random. Moreover, “Flying off the shelves” will also be your first step into learning about equipping these handles. So the quest works in two ways - a tutorial and a way for you to earn a handle.

Poll : 0 votes