All Honkai Star Rail Boothill Eidolons, ranked

With the commencement of Honkai Star Rail version 3.0, Boothill’s rerun banner became available to players. One can use their Stellar Jades or Special Passes to roll in the banner and acquire several copies of him, which will get turned into Eidolons. As per the game’s mechanics, each of these power-ups boosts the character’s fighting prowess.

In this article, we have ranked every Boothill Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail based on their value.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Boothill Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail, ranked

6) Marble Orchard’s Guard

Marble Orchard’s Guard (Image via HoYoverse)

Marble Orchard’s Guard is Boothill’s one of the least popular Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail. This particular power-up is in the last place solely because it doesn’t provide the character a noticeable buff.

Marble Orchard’s Guard increases a couple of Bootill’s Ultimate and Basic ATK levels. Since the character can deal an impressive amount of damage using his Basic ATK and Enhanced Basic ATK, you can roll for this Eidolon. However, you should only do so if you are rolling for Boothill’s fourth or sixth power-up.

5) Stump Speech

Stump Speech in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Boothill’s fifth Eidolon, Stump Speech, is a bit more useful than his third Eidolon. Since this The Hunt character can deal a significant amount of damage with his Skill while his Passive Talent boosts his Enhanced Basic ATK’s potency, this Eidolon is worth the Jades.

Unlocking Stump Speech requires a good amount of Stellar Jades, so we decided to place this power-up in fifth place.

4) Dusty Trail’s Lone Star

Dusty Trail’s Lone Star (Image via HoYoverse)

Dusty Trail’s Lone Star is Boothill’s first Eidolon that grants him a significant damage boost. When attacking an opponent, this character can ignore a portion of the adversary’s DEF, allowing Boothill to deal a decent amount of additional damage.

If we compare Dusty Trail’s Lone Star with Boothill’s other Eidolons, this one is not as powerful. Hence, it secures the fourth spot on this list.

3) Cold Cuts Chef

Cold Cuts Chef in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Cold Cuts Chef is Boothill’s fourth Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail. It grants him extra damage while attacking the opponent in the Standoff state. Moreover, this Hunt character receives less damage when taking damage from the same enemy.

Cold Cuts Chef allows Boothill to pick one target at a time to effectively eliminate them, and boost his effectiveness on the battlefield. Due to this reason, Cold Cuts Chef ranks third in this list.

2) Crowbar Hotel’s Raccoon

Crowbar Hotel’s Raccoon (Image via HoYoverse)

If you want an Eidolon that boosts Boothill’s outgoing damage by a substantial amount, Crowbar Hotel’s Raccoon is the one you are looking for. It boosts this character’s Break Effect damage by a lot, allowing the unit to one-hit-kill most adversaries.

Crowbar Hotel’s Raccoon costs an immense amount of Stellar Jades or Special Passes, so we placed it in the second spot.

1) Milestonemonger

Milestonemonger in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Milestonemonger is the best Boothill Eidolon you can get in this gacha title. This particular power-up allows the unit to recover a Skill Point in every turn and gain a Break Effect boost simultaneously.

You can easily get your hands on Milestonemonger without spending a lot of Stellar Jades since it's Boothill's second Eidolon. Because of that, it ranks at the top of this list.

