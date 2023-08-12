All Illithid Powers in Baldur's Gate 3

In Baldur's Gate 3, Illithid Powers is a set of exclusive abilities you can obtain by sticking close to the Mind Flayer. At first, this might appear counter-intuitive as you're trying to escape from the evil creature. Hence, consuming his mind parasites might not be the correct choice. Regularly consuming them for more power will turn you into a full-fledged Mind Flayer on your journey.

However, there are specific positives of going down this supposed evil path in Baldur's Gate 3. Every time you consume a parasite, you'll unlock a new node of Illithid Powers. A comprehensive list of Illithid Powers in Baldur's Gate 3 is already available, and some of them will be a terrific addition to your character.

Complete list of Illithid Powers in Baldur's Gate 3

The overall list of Illithid Powers available in Baldur's Gate 3 can be divided into three groups.

Tier 1 Illithid Powers are the ones you can unlock at first in Baldur's Gate 3 to acquire some great utility options.

Psionic Overload - Attacks inflict an additional 1-4 psychic damage, but players also suffer 1-4 damage per turn.

- Attacks inflict an additional 1-4 psychic damage, but players also suffer 1-4 damage per turn. Favorable Blessings - The first attack roll or ability check gains a bonus equal to your proficiency bonus

- The first attack roll or ability check gains a bonus equal to your proficiency bonus Force Tunnel - Charge and push all creatures and objects by 4 meters.

- Charge and push all creatures and objects by 4 meters. Concentrated Blast - Can deal 3d6 psychic damage + 3d6 conditional damage. The player must be concentrating. If the enemy is concentrating as well, the player also heals by an equal amount.

- Can deal 3d6 psychic damage + 3d6 conditional damage. The player must be concentrating. If the enemy is concentrating as well, the player also heals by an equal amount. Transfuse Health - Players sacrifice half their existing health to heal an ally by the same amount.

Tier 2 Illithid Powers are more potent in their abilities in Baldur's Gate 3, but obtaining and upgrading them could be more complicated.

Ability Drain - Once per turn, when you make an attack roll, the attack reduces the target's ability by 1 point. The ability that's reduced corresponds to your attack (i.e., melee for STR, ranged weapons for DEX, and spells that affect WIS, INT, or CHA).

- Once per turn, when you make an attack roll, the attack reduces the target's ability by 1 point. The ability that's reduced corresponds to your attack (i.e., melee for STR, ranged weapons for DEX, and spells that affect WIS, INT, or CHA). Luck of the Far Realms - If an attack roll is successful, it can be changed to a critical hit.

- If an attack roll is successful, it can be changed to a critical hit. Charm - An enemy, when charmed, can be stopped from doing an attack next turn.

- An enemy, when charmed, can be stopped from doing an attack next turn. Displace - Creatures taking fall damage will also get 1-8 psychic damage.

- Creatures taking fall damage will also get 1-8 psychic damage. Repulsor - Deals 2d6 force damage and pushes your target back by six meters.

- Deals 2d6 force damage and pushes your target back by six meters. Cull the Weak - If you reduce an enemy's health to less than the number of your Illithid abilities, it automatically kills it. It also does 1-4 damage to surrounding enemies.

- If you reduce an enemy's health to less than the number of your Illithid abilities, it automatically kills it. It also does 1-4 damage to surrounding enemies. Psionic Backlash - If an enemy within nine meters casts a spell, it can be countered with a 1d4 psychic damage per spell level.

- If an enemy within nine meters casts a spell, it can be countered with a 1d4 psychic damage per spell level. Shield of Thralls - Create a temporary shield with 10 HP; stuns enemies when it gets damaged.

- Create a temporary shield with 10 HP; stuns enemies when it gets damaged. Perilous Stakes - While an ally becomes vulnerable, they recover health by the same amount as their damage.

- While an ally becomes vulnerable, they recover health by the same amount as their damage. Stage Fright - Targets suffer a disadvantage on attack rolls, and they incur 2-12 psychic damage whenever they miss. This is overcome if they succeed in an attack roll.

- Targets suffer a disadvantage on attack rolls, and they incur 2-12 psychic damage whenever they miss. This is overcome if they succeed in an attack roll. Psionic Dominance - If an enemy with equal to or less proficiency bonus attacks you with a spell, you can nullify it.

If an enemy with equal to or less proficiency bonus attacks you with a spell, you can nullify it. Absorb Intellect - Deals 1d8 damage; Also reduces their intelligence by 1 per turn and heals for 5 turns.

Mind Sanctuary - Creates a magical nexus that lets you and your allies take bonus actions interchangeably.

Creates a magical nexus that lets you and your allies take bonus actions interchangeably. Fracture Psyche - Invade a target's mind and disrupt its defenses. The target's Armour Class is reduced by l. If the target dies while its psyche is fractured, you can cast Shatter Psyche on another target.

Invade a target's mind and disrupt its defenses. The target's Armour Class is reduced by l. If the target dies while its psyche is fractured, you can cast Shatter Psyche on another target. Black Hole - Players can teleport to the position of another tadpole-infected character.

Players can teleport to the position of another tadpole-infected character. Mind Blast - Deals 4d8+5 psychic damage; Creates a conical wave of psychic damage that can stun enemies.

Deals 4d8+5 psychic damage; Creates a conical wave of psychic damage that can stun enemies. Illithid Expertise - Players gain Expertise in Persuasion, Deception, and Intimidation Checks.

Players gain Expertise in Persuasion, Deception, and Intimidation Checks. Freecast - Spell slots, charges, and similar resource costs for your next action or spell are removed. Refreshes after a Short or Long rest.

Spell slots, charges, and similar resource costs for your next action or spell are removed. Refreshes after a Short or Long rest. Displacer Beast Shape - Transform into a displacer beast that can displace itself and enemies and has 85 hit points. You take on the attributes of a displacer beast but maintain your Intelligence, Wisdom, and Charisma scores.

Do note that it will take plenty of time to maximize your potential of Illithid Powers in Baldur's Gate 3.