All Inzoi graphics options and controls

Inzoi is the most ambitious life sim game yet, bringing a whole new level of immersion with its realistic visuals and in-depth mechanics to the beloved genre. With the title's arrival on PC, players can now get a taste of some Unreal Engine 5 goodness in terms of the available visual options. Additionally, given how many moving parts the game has, knowing the fundamental controls is key to navigating it properly.
Here is everything players need to know about the visual settings in the game, as well as its basic controls.
All Inzoi graphics settings
These are the tweakable visual settings under the Options > Graphics tab:
- Preset: Select between Custom or Very Low/Low/Medium/High/Ultra
- Character Display Distance: Determines the distance at which characters are displayed
- Lighting Display Distance: Determines the distance at which lighting is displayed
- Object Display Distance: Determines the distance at which objects are displayed
- Background Detail Quality: Determines the quality of objects in the background
- Anti-Aliasing Mode: Select the type of Anti-Aliasing, between Off/FXAA/TAA/TSR
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Select the quality of Anti-Aliasing for the image
- Post-Processing Quality: Determines the quality of post-processing
- Shadow Quality: Determines the quality of shadows rendered
- Shadow-Casting Lighting Effect: Control if the light casts real-time shadows
- Global Illumination Quality: Determines the quality of bounce lighting
- Ray Tracing Object: Determine the Ray Tracing mesh between the full-detail solution and a simplified fallback version
- Reflection Quality: Determines the quality of reflections in the world
- Texture Quality: Determines the quality of textures for assets in the world
- Effects Quality: Determines the quality of effects in the world
- Plant Density and Quality: Determines the density and quality of plant foliage in the world
- Shader Quality: Determines the quality of shaders
- Ray Tracing Quality: Determines the quality of ray-tracing
All Inzoi controls settings
The controls can be viewed in-game under PsiCat's help tab:
Movement:
- Move: WASD
- Run: Shift
- Select to Move to location: Left Mouse Click
- Map: M
View and Camera Control:
- Adjust Screen Position: Left Mouse Click
- Move Camera: Right Mouse Click
- Zoom: Middle Mouse Scroll
Miscellaneous:
- Switch to another Zoi: Space
- Switch camera mode: Tab
Inzoi is currently available on PC in early access.
