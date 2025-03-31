All Inzoi graphics options and controls

Inzoi is the most ambitious life sim game yet, bringing a whole new level of immersion with its realistic visuals and in-depth mechanics to the beloved genre. With the title's arrival on PC, players can now get a taste of some Unreal Engine 5 goodness in terms of the available visual options. Additionally, given how many moving parts the game has, knowing the fundamental controls is key to navigating it properly.

Ad

Here is everything players need to know about the visual settings in the game, as well as its basic controls.

Also read: Does Inzoi have same-sex relationships?

All Inzoi graphics settings

Graphics Settings menu (Image via Krafton)

These are the tweakable visual settings under the Options > Graphics tab:

Ad

Trending

Preset: Select between Custom or Very Low/Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Select between Custom or Very Low/Low/Medium/High/Ultra Character Display Distance: Determines the distance at which characters are displayed

Determines the distance at which characters are displayed Lighting Display Distance: Determines the distance at which lighting is displayed

Determines the distance at which lighting is displayed Object Display Distance: Determines the distance at which objects are displayed

Determines the distance at which objects are displayed Background Detail Quality: Determines the quality of objects in the background

Determines the quality of objects in the background Anti-Aliasing Mode: Select the type of Anti-Aliasing, between Off/FXAA/TAA/TSR

Select the type of Anti-Aliasing, between Off/FXAA/TAA/TSR Anti-Aliasing Quality: Select the quality of Anti-Aliasing for the image

Select the quality of Anti-Aliasing for the image Post-Processing Quality: Determines the quality of post-processing

Determines the quality of post-processing Shadow Quality: Determines the quality of shadows rendered

Determines the quality of shadows rendered Shadow-Casting Lighting Effect: Control if the light casts real-time shadows

Control if the light casts real-time shadows Global Illumination Quality: Determines the quality of bounce lighting

Determines the quality of bounce lighting Ray Tracing Object: Determine the Ray Tracing mesh between the full-detail solution and a simplified fallback version

Determine the Ray Tracing mesh between the full-detail solution and a simplified fallback version Reflection Quality: Determines the quality of reflections in the world

Determines the quality of reflections in the world Texture Quality: Determines the quality of textures for assets in the world

Determines the quality of textures for assets in the world Effects Quality: Determines the quality of effects in the world

Determines the quality of effects in the world Plant Density and Quality: Determines the density and quality of plant foliage in the world

Determines the density and quality of plant foliage in the world Shader Quality: Determines the quality of shaders

Determines the quality of shaders Ray Tracing Quality: Determines the quality of ray-tracing

Ad

All Inzoi controls settings

View controls under the guide section (Image via Krafton)

The controls can be viewed in-game under PsiCat's help tab:

Ad

Movement:

Move: WASD

WASD Run: Shift

Shift Select to Move to location: Left Mouse Click

Left Mouse Click Map: M

View and Camera Control:

Adjust Screen Position: Left Mouse Click

Left Mouse Click Move Camera: Right Mouse Click

Right Mouse Click Zoom: Middle Mouse Scroll

Miscellaneous:

Switch to another Zoi: Space

Space Switch camera mode: Tab

Inzoi is currently available on PC in early access.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.