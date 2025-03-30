Does Inzoi have same-sex relationships?

Inzoi is an ambitious life-sim from Krafton that promises a realistic, immersive world where players can be themselves. With it being a 2025 game, fans of life-sim games like The Sims would expect the inclusion of LGBTQ+ relationships. So if you're wondering whether Inzoi has same-sex relationships, yes, it is very much possible to create a homosexual Zoi and have them in a relationship with another person of the same sex.

As of writing, however, the game does not spawn homosexual Zois to any extent in its sandbox world, meaning single Zois can't find gay romance opportunities, even though same-sex features are coded into the game. This has stirred a bit of controversy around the life sim title from Krafton, as even the original The Sims game featured gay romance options over two decades ago. So, what is going on?

Inzoi has same-sex relationships, but gay romance features are bugged during the early access launch

With the game recently arriving as an early access product, the launch has not been completely smooth. On top of bare-bones content and buggy features, players have been facing technical issues. This is somewhat expected for an early access launch, but fans did not anticipate a key aspect, such as same-sex romance, to be broken right out of the gate.

In other words, unless players specifically create a homosexual Zoi couple themselves, the default sexuality of a spawned Zoi will be heterosexual, and all Zoi generated in the world will be heterosexual by default — so not even a minority possess same-sex attraction. Additionally, even those who create gay Zois have issues getting their same-sex relationships to come to fruition.

As admitted by the developers on the official Inzoi Discord under the game's changelog, this is not an intended behaviour, and fixes are on the way. It is baffling how romance, a key feature of any life-sim game, has been botched in this manner, especially when it has been done in decades-old games from EA. The official Inzoi subreddit is rife with fans asking why same-sex romances are not possible.

Making matters worse, features such as child adoption are not even included and are instead relegated to future updates, as detailed in the official roadmap. This, in turn, only fuels fans' fears that same-sex options in the game were an afterthought during development, which is bizarre, as there were sexual orientation options in the game as early as the first public character creator demo that was released.

Read More: Inzoi post-launch roadmap and updates detailed

