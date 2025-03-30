Inzoi post-launch roadmap and updates detailed

Following Inzoi's recent early access launch, developer Inzoi Studio has revealed its upcoming plans for the ambitious life-sim game via an official roadmap. This ranges from hotly anticipated additions to much-appreciated quality-of-life changes that make managing virtual life more fun and memorable. This should go a long way in making the final product a feature-complete experience.
With major patches expected to drop a few months from now, this article lists everything fans can look forward to with upcoming Inzoi updates. Read on to know more.
Inzoi post-launch roadmap explored
Fans can look forward to some major additions from May 2025 onwards. Here is the complete roadmap to keep track of:
Update 1 (May 2025)
- Mod Kit (Maya, Blender)
- Changes to Weight, Muscle Adjustment
- In game Cheat codes
- Relationship improvements
- Adoption system
- Build Mode improvements & New furniture
- Create A Zoi Improvements
- Outfit Updates
Update 2 (August 2025)
- New Kucingku cat-island city (DLC)
- Ghost Play
- Swimming & Pools
- More Resources for Edit City
- AI Build Mode
- Freelancer Jobs
- Improvements to Text messages & Skills
- Parenting Improvements
Update 3 (October 2025)
- Family Tree
- Hotkey Customization
- Build Mode - Adjust Object Size
- New Furniture
- Moving Homes, UX Improvements
- Create a Zoi Improvements
- Mod Updates
Update 4 (December 2025)
- Memory System
- Move Cities
- Interaction Responses Based on Traits
- Build Mode Improvements & New Furniture
- Create a Zoi Improvements
- Mod Updates
- New Outfits
- Indoor Temperature
Inzoi is available on PC in early access.
