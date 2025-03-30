Inzoi post-launch roadmap and updates detailed

Following Inzoi's recent early access launch, developer Inzoi Studio has revealed its upcoming plans for the ambitious life-sim game via an official roadmap. This ranges from hotly anticipated additions to much-appreciated quality-of-life changes that make managing virtual life more fun and memorable. This should go a long way in making the final product a feature-complete experience.

With major patches expected to drop a few months from now, this article lists everything fans can look forward to with upcoming Inzoi updates. Read on to know more.

Inzoi post-launch roadmap explored

Expect further changes to the Zoi creation suit (Image via Krafton)

Fans can look forward to some major additions from May 2025 onwards. Here is the complete roadmap to keep track of:

Update 1 (May 2025)

Mod Kit (Maya, Blender)

Changes to Weight, Muscle Adjustment

In game Cheat codes

Relationship improvements

Adoption system

Build Mode improvements & New furniture

Create A Zoi Improvements

Outfit Updates

Update 2 (August 2025)

New Kucingku cat-island city (DLC)

Ghost Play

Swimming & Pools

More Resources for Edit City

AI Build Mode

Freelancer Jobs

Improvements to Text messages & Skills

Parenting Improvements

Players should be able to add pools to their purchased houses (Image via Krafton)

Update 3 (October 2025)

Family Tree

Hotkey Customization

Build Mode - Adjust Object Size

New Furniture

Moving Homes, UX Improvements

Create a Zoi Improvements

Mod Updates

Update 4 (December 2025)

Memory System

Move Cities

Interaction Responses Based on Traits

Build Mode Improvements & New Furniture

Create a Zoi Improvements

Mod Updates

New Outfits

Indoor Temperature

Inzoi is available on PC in early access.

