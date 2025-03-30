Inzoi post-launch roadmap and updates detailed

By Siddharth Patil
Modified Mar 30, 2025 08:10 GMT
Inzoi Roadmap
New additions should enhance players' Zoi lifestyles (Image via Krafton)

Following Inzoi's recent early access launch, developer Inzoi Studio has revealed its upcoming plans for the ambitious life-sim game via an official roadmap. This ranges from hotly anticipated additions to much-appreciated quality-of-life changes that make managing virtual life more fun and memorable. This should go a long way in making the final product a feature-complete experience.

With major patches expected to drop a few months from now, this article lists everything fans can look forward to with upcoming Inzoi updates. Read on to know more.

Inzoi post-launch roadmap explored

Expect further changes to the Zoi creation suit (Image via Krafton)
Fans can look forward to some major additions from May 2025 onwards. Here is the complete roadmap to keep track of:

Update 1 (May 2025)

  • Mod Kit (Maya, Blender)
  • Changes to Weight, Muscle Adjustment
  • In game Cheat codes
  • Relationship improvements
  • Adoption system
  • Build Mode improvements & New furniture
  • Create A Zoi Improvements
  • Outfit Updates

Update 2 (August 2025)

  • New Kucingku cat-island city (DLC)
  • Ghost Play
  • Swimming & Pools
  • More Resources for Edit City
  • AI Build Mode
  • Freelancer Jobs
  • Improvements to Text messages & Skills
  • Parenting Improvements
Players should be able to add pools to their purchased houses (Image via Krafton)
Update 3 (October 2025)

  • Family Tree
  • Hotkey Customization
  • Build Mode - Adjust Object Size
  • New Furniture
  • Moving Homes, UX Improvements
  • Create a Zoi Improvements
  • Mod Updates

Update 4 (December 2025)

  • Memory System
  • Move Cities
  • Interaction Responses Based on Traits
  • Build Mode Improvements & New Furniture
  • Create a Zoi Improvements
  • Mod Updates
  • New Outfits
  • Indoor Temperature

Inzoi is available on PC in early access.

