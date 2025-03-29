Is Inzoi on Nintendo Switch?

With Inzoi's debut on PC, players can enjoy an immersive life sim experience, but what about the Nintendo Switch? The hybrid console is no stranger to a wide variety of titles across the spectrum, allowing fans to enjoy various kinds of games on the go. Unfortunately, fans expecting to live their dream life on the go will be disappointed, as Inzoi is not on Nintendo Switch.

Here is everything about the newest life sim game and if it could arrive on Nintendo's popular handheld.

Read More: Inzoi PC system requirements explored

Why is Inzoi not available on Nintendo Switch?

Inzoi is a technically demanding game (Image via Krafton)

The publisher Krafton has provided no official detials, but this likely has to do with the fact that the title is in early access right now. In other words, developers are constructing the project based on feedback from gamers and the community, which will inevitably lead to a 1.0 final launch.

Inzoi is built atop Unreal Engine 5, the graphics tech driving plenty of visually high-end current-gen games like The Talos Principle 2, Black Myth Wukong, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, and more. As such, it also pushes for visual realism as never seen before in the life sim genre, which has largely been dominated by Electronic Arts' The Sims franchise, which boasts a more cartoonish aesthetic.

Paired with high system requirements, it is unlikely that the game will be technically feasible on the resource-limited handheld console, which packs in a 2015-based ARM chipset, the Tegra X1. On top of heavy CPU requirements for running multiple AI and subroutines in the sandbox world, it looks like a job for the next-gen Nintendo Switch 2.

With rumors of modern technologies that current-gen home consoles support, like mesh shaders, raytracing support, and even unique tricks up its sleeve like Nvidia DLSS, it certainly looks capable enough. Since the game is currently in early access on PC, it will be a while before it arrives on other consoles.

Also Read: Nintendo Switch 2 Direct April 2025: Timings, where to watch, and more

