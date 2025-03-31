All life stages in Inzoi explained

It's natural to wonder how long your Zoi will live in each life stage or how long they can live before passing away in Inzoi. Nothing lasts forever, not even digital life. There are nine stages available for selection from the character creator screen, but not all are selectable.

This article provides all the information you require regarding the Zoi life cycle, including a description of each stage, their duration, and tips for accelerating them.

All life stages in Inzoi

All Life Stages in Inzoi (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)

Each life stage has a duration before a Zoi finally "passes away" and dies of old age. We have calculated this based on our own timings. A Zoi's look and appearance will instantly alter to correspond with their new age gap group as they reach the next life stage. Each game day includes 96 real-world minutes by default, but you can adjust the settings to shorten or lengthen it.

Life Stage In-Game Days Real Time New Born 0-1 Day 96 minutes Toddler 1-3 Days 192 minutes Child 4-10 Days 576 minutes Adolescent 11-15 Days 480 minutes Teenager 16-20 Days 480 minutes Young Adult 21-30 Days 960 minutes Adult 31-50 Days 1920 minutes Middle-Aged 51-65 Days 1440 minutes Senior 66-100 Days 3360 minutes

While creating your in-game character, certain life stages cannot be chosen. For example, if you want to have a baby, you must first discuss it with Zois. After this, you will have a baby, who will naturally develop into a toddler. Toddlers will mature into adolescents and then grow into teens.

If your family consists of multiple Zois, you will receive an alert about a specific Zoi reaching the next life stage. Regardless of whether a Zoi is chosen, you will be notified when they pass away. Although you cannot stop Zois from maturing or dying, you can alter the length of in-game days to make sure your Zoi ages more or less swiftly.

