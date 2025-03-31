All life stages in Inzoi explained

By Kavya Neeraj
Modified Mar 31, 2025 14:23 GMT
Inzoi is now available on Steam (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)
Inzoi is now available on Steam (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)

It's natural to wonder how long your Zoi will live in each life stage or how long they can live before passing away in Inzoi. Nothing lasts forever, not even digital life. There are nine stages available for selection from the character creator screen, but not all are selectable.

This article provides all the information you require regarding the Zoi life cycle, including a description of each stage, their duration, and tips for accelerating them.

All life stages in Inzoi

All Life Stages in Inzoi (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)
All Life Stages in Inzoi (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)

Each life stage has a duration before a Zoi finally "passes away" and dies of old age. We have calculated this based on our own timings. A Zoi's look and appearance will instantly alter to correspond with their new age gap group as they reach the next life stage. Each game day includes 96 real-world minutes by default, but you can adjust the settings to shorten or lengthen it.

Life StageIn-Game DaysReal Time
New Born0-1 Day96 minutes
Toddler1-3 Days192 minutes
Child 4-10 Days576 minutes
Adolescent11-15 Days480 minutes
Teenager16-20 Days480 minutes
Young Adult21-30 Days960 minutes
Adult31-50 Days1920 minutes
Middle-Aged51-65 Days1440 minutes
Senior66-100 Days3360 minutes
While creating your in-game character, certain life stages cannot be chosen. For example, if you want to have a baby, you must first discuss it with Zois. After this, you will have a baby, who will naturally develop into a toddler. Toddlers will mature into adolescents and then grow into teens.

Also read: How to respawn stuck Zoi in Inzoi

If your family consists of multiple Zois, you will receive an alert about a specific Zoi reaching the next life stage. Regardless of whether a Zoi is chosen, you will be notified when they pass away. Although you cannot stop Zois from maturing or dying, you can alter the length of in-game days to make sure your Zoi ages more or less swiftly.

For more gaming news and updates, stay tuned.

