How to respawn stuck Zoi in Inzoi

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Mar 30, 2025 14:12 GMT
A guide to fix stuck Zoi in Inzoi (Image via KRAFTON)

Getting a stuck Zoi in Inzoi is frustrating, especially when they refuse to move, get stuck in a wall, or glitch inside a car. Thankfully, there’s a built-in fix that lets you respawn them instantly using the Emergency Rescue feature in Psicat’s Guide.

Here's everything you need to know about respawning a stuck Zoi in Inzoi.

Steps to respawn stuck Zoi in Inzoi

A still from Inzoi (Image via KRAFTON)

Using emergency rescue to respawn a stuck Zoi

To begin, go to Psicat's Guide by clicking on its icon in the bottom right menu. It is shaped like a book with a question mark. There, in the bottom-left side of this menu, is the Emergency Rescue button — click to enable it.

Once activated, Emergency Rescue provides you with an X-ray vision of the town so that you can see all Zois, even if they are trapped behind walls. The only catch is that you can't move around — only rotate the camera — so you must be close to the Zoi to choose them.

Click on the stuck Zoi, and you'll get a warning window reminding you that their movement will have a slight negative effect on the flow of the game. However, it is worth respawning them if they are completely frozen or wedged in something.

Confirm and watch your Zoi respawn

After hitting Confirm, the X-ray mode will exit, and the camera will focus on your selected Zoi. If your game is paused, they won’t move yet — gameplay must be resumed before they reappear in a new location.

For Zois that are part of a family unit, they’ll typically respawn on a nearby path or next to a building. If you can’t find them, use the family roster on the right side of the screen or press the Spacebar to cycle through characters until the camera locks onto them.

Fixing other common issues for stuck Zoi in Inzoi

The Emergency Rescue feature also works if a Zoi is:

  • Stuck inside a car and won’t exit.
  • Frozen in an animation loop with no way to cancel the action.

Just select them in Psicat's Guide, click Emergency Rescue, and they’ll be free to move again.

