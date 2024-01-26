All Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth trophies and how to get them

The Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth trophies have been uncovered now that the game is available to play. The game has many achievements to unlock, but thankfully, none of them are missable. Anything you do not unlock in the regular playthrough can be unlocked through Premium Mode. However, there are some achievements that are locked behind the DLC upgrade.

We’ll review all Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth trophies below and what it takes to unlock them. If there’s anything particularly interesting about these unlocks, we’ll also highlight it to make things just a little bit easier for you.

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth trophies and requirements to unlock

You'll unlock many of these Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth trophies by just playing the game!

The list of Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth trophies is massive, with 65 main game trophies and 9 from the DLC. Since the main story does not feature any difficulty changes, it doesn’t matter what difficulty you play on - that can only be adjusted in New Game+ with the controversial DLC paywall.

Some of these Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth trophies can’t be missed over the course of the main story. Naturally, the chapter completion ones cannot be avoided, nor can reaching level 10 on Kasuga (Wandering Dragon).

Another interesting thing is that the complete 10 substories (Touching Lives) cannot be missed, as there are 11 substories that unlock through the main story. It’s also worth noting that you do not have to complete all the substories to get the final substory trophy (Living Your Best Life). Below are all the main trophies in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth:

Main story

Infinite Wealth: Obtained all trophies

It takes grinding, but it's worth unlocking these Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth trophies

Additionally, there are several DLC-linked trophies in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. Many of these are connected to the bonus dungeon, the Big Swell. It’s similar to the Hawaiian Haunt and Labyrinth in the main story.

One thing to keep in mind is that completing the New Game+ mode on Legend does not also give you credit for Hard mode. So make sure to keep a save before the final boss, win on Legend, and return to Hard mode to get both in quick succession.

DLC Trophies

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth will be out today, giving players access to a vast, exciting RPG. You can find our full review of the game here, where we cover Kasuga’s new adventure in great detail.