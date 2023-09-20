Is SEGA looking to put Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth NG+ behind a paywall?

The upcoming entry in the beloved Like A Dragon (formerly Yakuza) franchise received brand-new updates at the latest RGG Summit showcase. The latest mainline title in the RPG series is subtitled "Infinite Wealth," but ironically, publisher SEGA may yet again be forcing players to splurge extra money. As spotted on the official Ryu Ga Gotoku site, the New Game+ is under DLC.

As per the infographic for each version, it seems like the "Masters Vacation Pack" that has this feature is only available under more premium editions of Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth.

SEGA is repeating the same mistake made with Yakuza Like A Dragon by locking New Game Plus behind microtransactions

Fans might not be happy when they learn of this (Image via SEGA)

Infinite Wealth is offered to players under three editions: Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate. The latter two feature a content pack called the Masters Vacation Pack. As expected, it includes a bunch of cosmetic goodies for players to mess around with. Perhaps shockingly, for new players, it also includes the New Game Plus (NG+) mode.

This feature is very common in RPGs and allows players to begin a brand-new save file. The key perk is that levels, skills, items, abilities, and more will be carried over from the previously completed campaign. Here is what the official description says:

"Use your Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth clear data to play New Game+ in one of three difficulty levels (Normal, Hard, and Legend). Experience the all-new story of the Big Swell and enjoy special outfits and items available only in this bundle."

It does seem like SEGA is tackling accessibility by allowing players to choose how challenging they want their New Game Plus experience to be. With three modes, including Normal, Hard, and Legend, players can make the gameplay as easy or as tough as they wish. Too bad this accessibility does not extend to the player's wallet.

This pack is not included under the Standard Edition of Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth. Instead, only players with the Deluxe Edition and the definitive Ultimate Edition will have access to it from the get-go.

While it will be available to purchase separately after the game launches, the fact remains that this is a very anti-consumer move.

In fact, this is not the first time this has occurred. The 2020 predecessor, Yakuza Like A Dragon, also had its NG+ content locked behind a paywall. For a feature that has traditionally been part of the base experience in any game, this is certainly an unpleasant practice. This move earned publisher SEGA much backlash from the fanbase.

To see that they have learned nothing from the past is further disappointing. Especially when the base game has received the $70 treatment, like many other current-gen and upcoming AAA games.

All in all, it is not a good look for the game, and we can expect to hear more outcry about this as the news spreads further across the gaming sphere.

Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth is the eighth numbered entry in the series and also a turn-based RPG like its prequel game. It arrives on January 26, 2024, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.