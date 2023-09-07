Starfield New Game Plus guide: Progress, items, skills, and equipment explained

Starfield has an exciting primary campaign filled with diverse challenges. These tasks involve exploring planets, combatting adversaries, saving fellow characters, and engaging in distinctive experiences. While there are various additional activities to engage in, the main campaign delivers an enthralling narrative that promises an exhilarating interstellar adventure.

Throughout the course of your campaign in Starfield, you'll acquire a variety of abilities and skills. You will also unlock various spaceships, their components, and useful items. Yet, as you approach the conclusion of the game, you might be curious about how your possessions will carry over into the New Game Plus.

The NG+ experience in Starfield is truly distinct, particularly when it comes to the carryover of items. This article delves into all the crucial considerations you should bear in mind concerning New Game Plus.

Starfield: How to start New Game Plus

Before delving into the process of transferring items to a New Game Plus in Starfield, let's first explore how to initiate it in the game. To start a New Game Plus, you need to make your way through the main campaign until you reach the final mission known as Revelations.

A radiant orb (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

As you progress through the Revelations, you will eventually encounter a radiant orb. If you choose to enter this orb, a New Game Plus will commence, and you will begin your journey as a Starborn character. When it comes to your campaign progress, you will have the option to either skip previously completed missions or replay them.

New Game Plus also provides several bonuses, including the following spacesuits:

Astra

Materia

Locus

Tenebris

Solis

Gravitas

Bellum

Tempus

Avitus

Venator

Every spacesuit is equipped with a unique array of potent gear, weaponry, and abilities designed to enhance your character's capabilities in terms of survival and combat. Furthermore, you'll gain access to an enhanced spacecraft known as the Starborn Guardian, which you can pilot.

What resets when starting New Game Plus in Starfield? (Items, skills, and more)

All the items you obtain throughout your playthrough will disappear (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

While New Game Plus provides certain benefits, it comes at the cost of forfeiting all your acquired possessions. This encompasses items like weapons, credits, spacesuits, and even your established outposts. In essence, all the items you obtain throughout your playthrough will disappear from your inventory.

During your playthrough, the total count of planets you explore and the surveys you conduct on them will be completely reset in the New Game Plus mode. This also extends to any achievements earned from side quests and the relationships you cultivate with your fellow characters, all of which will be reset.

What carries over when starting New Game Plus in Starfield?

All the skills and powers you've acquired will be carried over (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

In the New Game Plus mode, you will lose all your acquired items and equipment, and missions will reset. However, the good news is that all the skills and powers you've acquired will carry over, allowing your character to retain the abilities unlocked during the campaign's progression.

This enables you to use New Game Plus as an opportunity to unlock additional powers and skills for your character. This implies that the Skill Points you use to level up your character during the initial playthrough will also be retained in the New Game Plus mode.