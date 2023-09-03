10 best Starfield skills to unlock first

As you enter the immersive universe of Starfield, the vastness of the galaxy calls out, and one thing becomes plainly clear: Your abilities will determine your fate among the stars. There are 82 distinctive skills split between five different skill trees, which may make the options appear overwhelming. Fear not, though, as we have combed through Bethesda's space-faring RPG to provide you with the most comprehensive guide on the top 10 Starfield talents you ought to earn first.

In this exploration of skill mastery, we'll begin at the top and work our way down, revealing the abilities that will not only improve your gameplay, but also lay the groundwork for an amazing adventure across the universe's unexplored regions. These abilities will put you on a road to dominating the galaxy, one skill point at a time, from learning the art of Persuasion to soaring across space with boost packs. Prepare yourself as we learn the art of surviving, negotiating, and fighting in space.

Best skills in Starfield, ranked

10) Ballistic Weapons (Pistols and Rifles)

Guns in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Given that it covers both handguns and rifles, the Ballistic Weapons skill is a no-brainer. Possessing the tools necessary to adequately defend yourself is essential in a world filled with threats. The damage output of your ballistic weapons is directly increased by this skill, which is part of the Combat skill tree.

At Rank 1, the damage increase is 10%; at Rank 3, it swiftly rises to 30%. However, Rank 4 firmly establishes its status as the best talent to unlock initially. With a 30% increase in weapon range, you can fight foes from a safer distance while simultaneously doing more damage. As such, you receive a substantial edge in combat situations.

9) Negotiation

Negotiation in Starfield as a skill (Image via Bethesda)

Negotiation, complementing Persuasion, offers a peaceful route to conflict resolution. With this skill, you can often sway characters by offering credits, circumventing confrontations entirely. Combining the two skills equips you with a formidable diplomatic toolkit, enabling you to navigate the cosmos with finesse.

8) Persuasion

Persuading characters in Starfield (Image via easynow/ YouTube)

Not all problems in the vast cosmos can be solved with force. Your route to peaceful settlements and avoiding conflicts is Persuasion.

For those who favor diplomacy over battle, having this talent opens doors early in your path. Make intelligent financial decisions because persuasive skills frequently outperform even the most powerful weaponry.

7) Surveying

Surveying the Kreet planet in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Exploration is at the heart of the Starfield experience, and gathering data about planets' inhabitants and resources is essential. Surveying enhances your hand scanner by introducing zoom functionality and expanding the scanning range.

At Rank 4, your hand scanner evolves into a formidable tool, offering fourfold zoom and the ability to scan subjects from a remarkable 50-meter distance.

6) Weight Lifting

Managing inventory in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Resource collecting and crafting are essential to your survival in the enormous Starfield. Weight Lifting is a necessary skill that increases your carrying capacity and is available right away.

This ability allows you to stockpile resources and priceless items without having to frequently return to unload them while you go across the unknown.

5) Fitness

Sprinting as an essential mechanic (Image via Bethesda)

Exploration lies at the core of Starfield's gameplay, much of which occurs on foot due to the absence of ground vehicles. However, sprinting consumes substantial oxygen.

The Fitness skill mitigates this by increasing your oxygen capacity in the first three ranks. At Rank 4, it significantly reduces oxygen consumption during sprinting and power attacks, allowing for prolonged exploration without gasping for breath.

4) Piloting

Piloting spacecrafts in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Navigating the cosmos demands adept piloting skills. While the first rank enhances ship handling, it's the third and fourth tiers that truly shine. Unlocking Class B and C ship-piloting capabilities not only improves maneuverability, but also grants access to better-equipped ships with larger cargo holds and the ability to assign more crew members.

A superior ship elevates your entire Starfield experience, but be prepared for challenging ship-to-ship combat to level up Piloting.

3) Medicine

Med Bay providing healing equipments in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Effective healing may swing the balance in the heat of combat in your favor. Your healing supplies are enhanced by the Medicine skill, which raises their potency and quickens the rate at which they restore health. When you reach the highest level of this skill, assistance supplies have a chance to heal ailments, keeping you combat-ready even in the most severe circumstances.

In the unforgiving expanse of space, injuries are inevitable. The Medicine skill in the Science tree empowers you to make the most of your healing items. At Rank 1, you'll enjoy faster and more efficient healing, ensuring you can bounce back from encounters more swiftly. As you progress through the ranks, the effectiveness of your healing items increases significantly, with Rank 4 even offering the chance to cure afflictions. Medicine keeps you in the fight and reduces downtime, making it a valuable skill to prioritize.

2) Scavenging

Discovering items in Starfield (Image via Profane Gaming/ YouTube)

In the vast cosmic expanse, resources, particularly credits, are your lifeblood. The scavenging skill amplifies your chances of discovering valuable items, including extra credits, when looting containers scattered throughout your adventures.

As you ascend through the ranks, the skill extends its benefits to include extra ammo and aid items, making scavenging indispensable for resource-conscious explorers.

1) Boost Pack Training

Using a jetpack by completing Boost Pack Training (Image via Gamers Heroes/ YouTube)

You need Boost Packs if you want to travel quickly, go to high places, and avoid enemies in battle. This essential function is still unreachable without completing the first level of Boost Pack Training.

While earning the first rank is necessary, think about spending money on higher levels to increase the fuel capacity of Boost Packs, enhancing their adaptability and utility.

Key takeaway

In conclusion, the vast Starfield world provides a variety of skills to master. Regardless of the route they choose, each prospective starfarer may build a strong foundation with these ten talents.

You can better prepare yourself for the many difficulties and wonders that lie ahead in Bethesda's interplanetary adventure by strategically allocating your skill points.