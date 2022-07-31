All Magic: The Gathering free pack and cosmetic codes for MTG Arena (August 2022)

As a card game with literally thousands of cards, Magic: The Gathering can feel very intimidating, even on MTG Arena. Magic: The Gathering Arena often releases codes for free card packs and cosmetics, typically when a new expansion or update comes out. This always helps, giving players a few extra cards and teasing what players can expect in future pulls.

Most of these codes have no expiration date, but the list below will inform players if some are about to expire and when. Sometimes, these codes also give out exp for Mastery paths, cosmetics, and much more.

What are the codes to unlock free packs and cosmetics in Magic: The Gathering?

While Magic: The Gathering is a free-to-play game, packs of cards can be purchased with in-game gold or real-money crystals. Typically, when a new expansion drops, Wizards of the Coast drops a code that players can use once to grant themselves three free card packs.

These card packs aren’t exclusive to Standard expansions either, with some recent Alchemy format updates getting free packs as well. This helps players who want to play in more formats than simply Standard.

In addition to the general Standard meta, there is also Historic, Explorer, Alchemy, Sealed, Brawl, and Draft. Sealed and Draft cannot take advantage of cards in a player’s collection, but the rest can.

It’s incredibly easy to unlock these codes in-game as well:

Open MTG Arena

Click the “Store” icon

Click the oval in the top-right

Input the code

Hit Enter

Note: All codes are case sensitive, so please be aware when typing them in.

Free card pack codes with no expiration date

PlayAlchemyNewCapenna: 3x Alchemy Streets of New Capenna packs

PlaySNC: 3x Streets of New Capenna packs

PlayNEOAlchemy: 3x Alchemy Kamigawa packs

TRYKALADESH: 1 Kaladesh Remastered pack

PlayVOW: 3x Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs

PlayMID: 3x Innistrad: Midnight Hunt packs

PlayDND: 3x Adventures in Forgotten Realms packs

PlayStrixhaven: 3x Strixhaven: School of Mages packs

PlayKaldheim: 3x Kaldheim packs

PlayIkoria: 3x Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths packs

PlayTheros: 3x Theros Beyond Death packs

Magic: The Gathering gives away cosmetics in addition to free card packs. These range from card sleeves to copies of individual cards with unique art styles to utilize in-game.

MTG Arena’s free cosmetics codes

LevelUp: 2,000 XP

FNMATHOME: 1x Random cosmetics pack

InformationIsPower: Obscura Card sleeves

CrimeIsAnArtForm: Maestros card sleeves

AlwaysFinishTheJob: Riveteers card sleeves

ReadTheFinePrint: Brokers card sleeves

FunIsntFree: Caberetti card sleeves

RockJocks: Lorehold college card sleeves

DebateDuelists: Silverquill college card sleeves

MathWhizzes: Quandrix college card sleeves

SwampPunks: Witherbloom college card sleeves

ArtClub: Prismari college card sleeves

The cards below have expiration dates, but the date is always the same: January 1, 2023. There is still plenty of time to pick up these unique versions of cards to use in a deck for Magic: The Gathering.

Codes that expire on January 1, 2023

SUPERSCRY: One copy of Opt (Ixalan) and a card style for it

PARALLAXPOTION: One copy of Revitalize (Core Set 2019) and a card style for it

One copy of Revitalize (Core Set 2019) and a card style for it FOILFUNGUS: One copy of Deathbloom Thallid (Dominaria) and a card style for it

SHINYGOBLINPIRATE: One copy of Fanatical Firebrand (Rivals of Ixalan) and a card style for it

SPARKLEDRUID: One copy of Druid of the Cowl (Core Set 2019) and a card style for it

OVERTHEMOON: A stained-glass card style for Arlinn, Voice of the Pack (War of the Spark)

INNERDEMON: A stained-glass card style for Ob Nixilis, Hate-Twisted (War of the Spark)

SHIELDSUP: A stained-glass card style for Teyo, the Shield Mage (War of the Spark)

WRITTENINSTONE: A stained-glass card style for Nahiri, Storm of Stone (War of the Spark)

ENLIGHTENME: A stained-glass card style for Narset, Partner of Veils (War of the Spark)

Any time a set gets ready to drop in MTG Arena, fans can count on three packs from whatever code Wizards of the Coast drops, and many of them have no expiration date, so even new fans can pick them up at their leisure.

