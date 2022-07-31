All Magic: The Gathering free pack and cosmetic codes for MTG Arena (August 2022)

As a card game with literally thousands of cards, Magic: The Gathering can feel very intimidating, even on MTG Arena. Magic: The Gathering Arena often releases codes for free card packs and cosmetics, typically when a new expansion or update comes out. This always helps, giving players a few extra cards and teasing what players can expect in future pulls.
Most of these codes have no expiration date, but the list below will inform players if some are about to expire and when. Sometimes, these codes also give out exp for Mastery paths, cosmetics, and much more.
What are the codes to unlock free packs and cosmetics in Magic: The Gathering?
While Magic: The Gathering is a free-to-play game, packs of cards can be purchased with in-game gold or real-money crystals. Typically, when a new expansion drops, Wizards of the Coast drops a code that players can use once to grant themselves three free card packs.
These card packs aren’t exclusive to Standard expansions either, with some recent Alchemy format updates getting free packs as well. This helps players who want to play in more formats than simply Standard.
In addition to the general Standard meta, there is also Historic, Explorer, Alchemy, Sealed, Brawl, and Draft. Sealed and Draft cannot take advantage of cards in a player’s collection, but the rest can.
It’s incredibly easy to unlock these codes in-game as well:
- Open MTG Arena
- Click the “Store” icon
- Click the oval in the top-right
- Input the code
- Hit Enter
Note: All codes are case sensitive, so please be aware when typing them in.
Free card pack codes with no expiration date
- PlayAlchemyNewCapenna: 3x Alchemy Streets of New Capenna packs
- PlaySNC: 3x Streets of New Capenna packs
- PlayNEOAlchemy: 3x Alchemy Kamigawa packs
- TRYKALADESH: 1 Kaladesh Remastered pack
- PlayVOW: 3x Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs
- PlayMID: 3x Innistrad: Midnight Hunt packs
- PlayDND: 3x Adventures in Forgotten Realms packs
- PlayStrixhaven: 3x Strixhaven: School of Mages packs
- PlayKaldheim: 3x Kaldheim packs
- PlayIkoria: 3x Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths packs
- PlayTheros: 3x Theros Beyond Death packs
Magic: The Gathering gives away cosmetics in addition to free card packs. These range from card sleeves to copies of individual cards with unique art styles to utilize in-game.
MTG Arena’s free cosmetics codes
- LevelUp: 2,000 XP
- FNMATHOME: 1x Random cosmetics pack
- InformationIsPower: Obscura Card sleeves
- CrimeIsAnArtForm: Maestros card sleeves
- AlwaysFinishTheJob: Riveteers card sleeves
- ReadTheFinePrint: Brokers card sleeves
- FunIsntFree: Caberetti card sleeves
- RockJocks: Lorehold college card sleeves
- DebateDuelists: Silverquill college card sleeves
- MathWhizzes: Quandrix college card sleeves
- SwampPunks: Witherbloom college card sleeves
- ArtClub: Prismari college card sleeves
The cards below have expiration dates, but the date is always the same: January 1, 2023. There is still plenty of time to pick up these unique versions of cards to use in a deck for Magic: The Gathering.
Codes that expire on January 1, 2023
- SUPERSCRY: One copy of Opt (Ixalan) and a card style for it
- PARALLAXPOTION: One copy of Revitalize (Core Set 2019) and a card style for it
- FOILFUNGUS: One copy of Deathbloom Thallid (Dominaria) and a card style for it
- SHINYGOBLINPIRATE: One copy of Fanatical Firebrand (Rivals of Ixalan) and a card style for it
- SPARKLEDRUID: One copy of Druid of the Cowl (Core Set 2019) and a card style for it
- OVERTHEMOON: A stained-glass card style for Arlinn, Voice of the Pack (War of the Spark)
- INNERDEMON: A stained-glass card style for Ob Nixilis, Hate-Twisted (War of the Spark)
- SHIELDSUP: A stained-glass card style for Teyo, the Shield Mage (War of the Spark)
- WRITTENINSTONE: A stained-glass card style for Nahiri, Storm of Stone (War of the Spark)
- ENLIGHTENME: A stained-glass card style for Narset, Partner of Veils (War of the Spark)
Any time a set gets ready to drop in MTG Arena, fans can count on three packs from whatever code Wizards of the Coast drops, and many of them have no expiration date, so even new fans can pick them up at their leisure.