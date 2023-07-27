Honkai Star Rail is the latest offering from developer HoYoverse, following the likes of Honkai Impact 3rd and Genshin Impact. As a title in the “shared” universe of MiHoYo games, it naturally features several Easter eggs to prior launches made by this company. However, unless you've played the other games, the references might be lost on you.

This article will list all the major Genshin Impact references within Honkai Star Rail version 1.2.

Note: Minor spoilers for Honkai Star Rail 1.2 will follow. Reader discretion is advised.

All Easter eggs and references to Genshin Impact within Honkai Star Rail 1.2

A comprehensive list of all Genshin Impact Easter eggs within Honkai Star Rail 1.2 are listed below for reference. Players should keep in mind that this article is a work in progress and only includes references that have been unearthed so far. New Easter eggs, if any are found in the future, will be added to the list below.

Wind glider: This particular relic can be seen in the Herta Space Station, within the Storage Zone. The glider is an adventure item in Genshin Impact that players will obtain early on in Mondstadt. It resembles a pair of wings.

Paimon's exploration warning: This line of dialogue is triggered when gamers visit the Administrative District in Jarilo-VI. It is a clear reference to one of Paimon's lines, which she uses when players reach an out-of-bounds area in Genshin Impact.

Timmy: This neat little reference to Mondstat's Timmie can be found inside one of Natasha's diaries in the Bookshelf Section. Honkai Star Rail's Timmy, much like his Genshin counterpart, has an unnatural obsession with pigeons.

Another Paimon exploration warning: A reference to another one of Paimon's rather infamous lines can be triggered within the Central Starskiff Haven. Interacting with the guard during the Devising Stratagems mission will prompt a hilarious response. The NPC is presumably self-aware and quickly changes his dialogue.

Reference to Zhongli's Ultimate: This is a more subtle reference and is represented in the form of Hexanexus Puzzles, introduced in the Xianzhou Luofu section of Honkai Star Rail 1.2. Curiously, these puzzles look almost identical (except for their color) to the giant meteor that Genshin's Zhongli summons during his Ultimate ability.

Another reference to Zhongli: This is a rather recent addition to the game and can be seen spotted in the Tales of Fantastic Event. During the second day of the Hero's Journey mission, players will be given a choice between two dialogues. The second line is the exact one said by Zhongli in his character debut trailer.

Honkai Star Rail 1.2 was released worldwide on July 19, 2023. This free-to-play RPG is available for the PC, Android, and iOS platforms as a turn-based battler. A PlayStation 5 port for this title is in active development and scheduled to be released by the end of 2023.