The Overwatch 2 Season 12 patch notes finally went live on servers. FPS fans are excited as they’ll witness a series of pivotal changes introduced by the developers. These map updates and bug fixes mainly aim toward enhancing the overall experience for players.

These map updates are focused on fixing several issues ranging from speed boost fixes on Flashpoint maps to bot collision removal in Push maps. Meanwhile, the bug fixes range from basic UI fixes to some Hero updates.

This article sheds some light on all map updates and bug fixes in Overwatch 2 Season 12 patch notes.

Overwatch 2 Season 12 patch notes map updates and bug fixes

Here’s a detailed overview of all the map updates and bug fixes in Overwatch 2 Season 12 Patch notes:

Map Updates

Flashpoint

Passing through the spawn door barrier of your own spawn will apply a temporary speed boost to get to the capture point faster.

The speed boost is removed when taking or dealing damage.

The speed boost is applied by both the default and forward spawns.

The speed boost counts toward the existing movement speed bonus cap of 75%.

Push

The Push bot collision has been updated so players cannot contest from certain high ground positions.

General map & Mode updates

Updates to our map recency system to increase the frequency of new maps and modes at the start of each season.

Capture point outlines can now be seen through walls on Clash and Flashpoint when the capture point is unlocked.

Lighting scenarios are now randomized in Quick Play and Competitive Game Mode.

Bug Fixes

General

Fixed a bug where the Gotcha achievement was not awarding properly.

Fixed a bug where weapon skins were not showing in the weapon variant menu.

Fixed a bug where first-time users could not skirmish which waiting for a game.

Heroes

Ashe

Fixed a bug where some of the effects would not trigger with the Ashe mythic skin equipped on Steam.

Illari

Fixed a bug with Illari's Solar Rifle secondary fire healing beam impacting the environment instead of players when aiming near edges of collision.

Juno

Cleaned up some of the effects of Juno's Pulsar torpedoes when they landed as D.Va was re-entering her mech.

That sums up all the map updates and bug fixes in Overwatch 2 Season 12 patch notes. Apart from these pivotal updates, Blizzard devs have also pushed some updates regarding Hero nerfs and buffs, a brand-new clash mode, and a Martian Support Juno.

