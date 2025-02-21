All Marvel Rivals The Thing skins: Tier list and prices

Benjamin Grimm has officially joined the Marvel Rivals Vanguard roster and there are a few The Thing skins available that any fan of the character might want to pick up. Before you can scream and clobber your enemies with the might of The Thing, you might want to obtain some outfits that you can rock the battlefield with. Some of these skins bring back Ben's iconic looks from the pages of the comics.

This article will go over all the available The Thing skins in Marvel Rivals and will explore whether or not they are worth the price.

All available The Thing skins in Marvel Rivals

Tier Skin name S Trench Coat A Default B First Family

S-Tier - Trench Coat (1600 Units)

Trench Coat (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, NetEase Games)

Ben Grimm in his iconic trench coat has been referenced in several Fantastic 4 media, including the 2005 movie. The Thing dons his trench coat, and from the looks of it, takes the role of a detective straight out of a noir movie. The skin alone will cost you 1400 Units, while purchasing the bundle will need 1600.

Falling Objects - Emote

Trench Coat - Outfit

Noir Scars - MVP

Trench Coat -Namecard

Trench Coat - Spray

The description reads as follows:

"I'm sorry Mister, I just don't carry anything big enough to fit a man your size!"

A-Tier - Default - Free

Default (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, NetEase Games)

This The Thing skin in Marvel Rivals sees Ben wearing his iconic boxers with blue and white colors. This outfit comes for free and is honestly great if you do not want to buy the Trench Coat skin.

B-Tier - First Family - 600 Units

First Family (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, NetEase Games)

The First Family outfit for Benjamin Grimm sees him donning the classic blue and black boxers from the original Fantastic 4 comics written by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee. Unless you are a massive comic book fan, you can skip this outfit and save some Units for future skins.

The description reads as follows:

"The three of you can't do it alone! It's time for The Thing to take a hand!"

Also Read: The Thing Marvel Rivals guide: All abilities and how to play

