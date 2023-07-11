All Marvel Snap Rise of the Phoenix Season Pass rewards

Developed by Second Dinner and published by Nuverse, Marvel Snap is a thrilling collectible card game. Players are immersed in the Marvel Universe, engaging in real-time battles against other Marvel enthusiasts. This game has a simple but captivating objective: strategically accumulate power at two of three locations on the board.
Those who get the most power at these key points win the game. Over 10 million downloads have been recorded since it was released in October 2021.
This game takes on a new look with the Rise of the Phoenix update. An exciting new game mode, a season pass, and cards are included in this significant addition. The cards are inspired by the powerful Phoenix Force in the Marvel Universe. Due to their unique abilities and mechanics, these cards will shake up the game for players everywhere.
Understanding Marvel Snap Rise of the Phoenix Season Pass rewards
In the new season pass of Marvel Snap, players can unlock exclusive cards, cosmetics, and other rewards. By completing daily challenges and season pass challenges, they have the opportunity to earn these rewards.
This exciting feature is named "Phoenix Firefight," where players compete to gather 100 points by defeating opponents and accomplishing objectives. With each victory and objective completed, they accumulate valuable points.
Exploring rewards in Marvel Snap Rise of the Phoenix Season Pass
With this monthly subscription, players gain access to exclusive cards, cosmetics, and additional rewards. Furthermore, a Season Pass is available for 1000 Credits that grants unlimited benefits throughout the season.
Season Pass rewards include:
Season Pass Rewards - Free
- Credits: 2300
- Random Boosters 85
- Gold 300
- Mystery Variant 1
- Card back of 1
- Title 1
Season Pass Rewards - Premium
- Season Passes for Free
- Credits: 300
- Phoenix Force Boosters 110
- Colossus Boosters 60
- Magik Boosters 60
- Gold 900
- Mystery Variants 3
- Card for Phoenix Force Base
- Colossus, Magik, and Phoenix Force variants
- Avatars using the art of those Variants
- Titles: 2
- Back of 1 card
Rewards for Season Caches
As players progress, a Season Cache will become available for each level they achieve beyond 50.
Here's how to get your season pass
In the Marvel Snap shop, you can buy the Season Pass. Your level will increase as soon as you make the purchase.
Is the Season Pass worth it?
Those who play Marvel Snap frequently and value the exclusive rewards might find it worthwhile to invest in the Season Pass.
By purchasing the Marvel Snap Season Pass, players can earn additional credits, gold, and boosters if they engage in regular gameplay. Moreover, receiving exclusive rewards adds another delightful aspect to the experience.