All Marvel Snap Rise of the Phoenix Season Pass rewards

By Aniket Mukherjee
Modified Jul 11, 2023 18:23 GMT
Marvel Snap: changes and new cards in the July 2023 season, The Rise of the Phoenix ( Image via Nuverse, Second Dinner Studios, Inc. )
Developed by Second Dinner and published by Nuverse, Marvel Snap is a thrilling collectible card game. Players are immersed in the Marvel Universe, engaging in real-time battles against other Marvel enthusiasts. This game has a simple but captivating objective: strategically accumulate power at two of three locations on the board.

Those who get the most power at these key points win the game. Over 10 million downloads have been recorded since it was released in October 2021.

This game takes on a new look with the Rise­ of the Phoenix update. An exciting new game mode, a season pass, and cards are included in this significant addition. The cards are inspired by the powerful Phoenix Force in the Marvel Universe. Due to their unique abilities and mechanics, these cards will shake up the game for players everywhere.

Understanding Marvel Snap Rise of the Phoenix Season Pass rewards

youtube-cover

In the ne­w season pass of Marvel Snap, players can unlock exclusive­ cards, cosmetics, and other rewards. By comple­ting daily challenges and season pass challe­nges, they have the­ opportunity to earn these re­wards.

This exciting feature is name­d "Phoenix Firefight," where­ players compete to gathe­r 100 points by defeating opponents and accomplishing obje­ctives. With each victory and objective­ completed, they accumulate­ valuable points.

Exploring rewards in Marvel Snap Rise of the Phoenix Season Pass

With this monthly subscription, players gain acce­ss to exclusive cards, cosmetics, and additional re­wards. Furthermore, a Season Pass is available­ for 1000 Credits that grants unlimited bene­fits throughout the season.

Season Pass rewards include:

Season Pass Rewards - Free

  • Credits: 2300
  • Random Boosters 85
  • Gold 300
  • Mystery Variant 1
  • Card back of 1
  • Title 1

Season Pass Rewards - Premium

  • Season Passes for Free
  • Credits: 300
  • Phoenix Force Boosters 110
  • Colossus Boosters 60
  • Magik Boosters 60
  • Gold 900
  • Mystery Variants 3
  • Card for Phoenix Force Base
  • Colossus, Magik, and Phoenix Force variants
  • Avatars using the art of those Variants
  • Titles: 2
  • Back of 1 card

youtube-cover

Rewards for Season Caches

As players progress, a Season Cache will become available for each level they achieve beyond 50.

Here's how to get your season pass

In the Marvel Snap shop, you can buy the Season Pass. Your level will increase as soon as you make the purchase.

Is the Season Pass worth it?

Those who play Marvel Snap freque­ntly and value the exclusive­ rewards might find it worthwhile to inve­st in the Season Pass.

By purchasing the Marve­l Snap Season Pass, players can earn additional cre­dits, gold, and boosters if they engage­ in regular gameplay. Moreove­r, receiving exclusive­ rewards adds another delightful aspe­ct to the experie­nce.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
