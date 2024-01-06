All Monopoly Go free dice links for January 2024

Scopely regularly offers Monopoly Go free dice links on their official social media handles. The links can be redeemed to claim free rolls, a significant in-game item required to progress the content. Players must build board-specific landmarks using cash and advance the map. They can earn cash by moving their tokens across the board and landing on various tiles.

The tokens move by tapping the Go button that consumes rolls. One can farm for them by performing various in-game activities or purchasing through microtransactions. However, they can also get dice for free through redeeming links.

This article lists all Monopoly GO free dice links active in January 2024 and the steps to redeem them.

All active Monopoly Go free dice links

Scopely provided a free dice link when the title's Facebook page hit six million likes. (Image via Facebook)

As of writing, there are three links providing free Monopoly Go dice upon redemption:

https://mply.io/hvauzQ - 25 free dice

https://mply.io/63JQsA - 40 free dice

https://mply.io/3H6k6w - 25 free dice

It’s worth noting that the above-listed offerings remain valid for a short period. Therefore, redeem them immediately to claim free dice. Furthermore, players can use a particular link only once for free rewards in Monopoly Go.

How to find more Monopoly Go free dice links

Players can find free dice links on Monopoly Go's official Facebook and Discord channels. Scopely offers the Monopoly Go free dice links on various occasions, such as when it hits a milestone and other celebratory events. For instance, they recently uploaded one on the official Facebook page after reaching six million likes.

Players are advised to use links found on the title's official Facebook and Discord channels. Relying on links from untrusted sources might risk their data and privacy.

How to redeem Monopoly Go free dice links

Tap the green Collect button to claim free dice. (Image via Scopely)

The process to redeem links for free Monopoly Go free dice is simple, requiring little effort. Follow the below-listed steps to redeem free dice from the active links:

Activate the internet on your mobile device and install Monopoly Go.

Tap the above-listed links one after another.

Each tap opens Monopoly Go instantly on your mobile device.

After the app loads all its resources, a dialog box appears on the main screen.

It details the rewards associated with the link and a Collect button.

Claim the free dice by tapping the button.

That covers our guide on Monopoly Go links for free dice and steps to redeem them for January 2024. Check out our guide on getting more free rolls in Monopoly Go.