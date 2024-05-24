Monopoly Go Corsair Cup tournament: All rewards, how to score points, and more

Scopely introduced the Monopoly Go Corsair Cup tournament to build on the success of previous daily tournaments. The tournament has been added to the daily tournament section and runs alongside the Sunken Treasures event. Users across the globe can take part in the Corsair Cup event until 2 PM ET on 24th May 2024.

While many have already begun participating in the tournament, many are unaware of it and are yet to take part. This article serves as a guide, helping them learn how to score points and earn rewards.

What are the Monopoly Go Corsair Cup tournament leaderboard rewards and how to score in the tournament?

50 players are placed in each group in the Monopoly Go Corsair Cup tournament. Every participant gets rewarded at the end of the event based on their standings on their respective group's leaderboard.

Corsair Cup leaderboard rewards (Image via Scopely)

Here are the leaderboard prizes that are available in the new Monopoly Go Corsair Cup tournament:

1st Place: 850 free rolls, Blue sticker pack, and Cash

850 free rolls, Blue sticker pack, and Cash 2nd Place: 600 free rolls, Blue sticker pack, and Cash

600 free rolls, Blue sticker pack, and Cash 3rd Place: 400 free rolls, Blue sticker pack, and Cash

400 free rolls, Blue sticker pack, and Cash 4th Place: 350 free rolls, Pink sticker pack, and Cash

350 free rolls, Pink sticker pack, and Cash 5th Place: 250 free rolls, Pink sticker pack, and Cash

250 free rolls, Pink sticker pack, and Cash 6th Place: 200 free rolls, Yellow sticker pack, and Cash

200 free rolls, Yellow sticker pack, and Cash 7th Place: 150 free rolls, Yellow sticker pack, and Cash

150 free rolls, Yellow sticker pack, and Cash 8th Place: 100 free rolls, Yellow sticker pack, and Cash

100 free rolls, Yellow sticker pack, and Cash 9th Place: 75 free rolls, Yellow sticker pack, and Cash

75 free rolls, Yellow sticker pack, and Cash 10th Place: 50 free rolls, Yellow sticker pack, and Cash

50 free rolls, Yellow sticker pack, and Cash 11th-15th Place: 25 free rolls and Cash

25 free rolls and Cash 16th-50th Place: Cash

To progress in the Corsair Cup tournament, users must unlock the tournament first by landing on the Railroad tiles or reaching there through the extra progress option (obtained by landing on the Question Mark tile). Doing so will also help them get the Ship Steering Wheels which acts as the tokens for the tournament.

Once they reach the Railroad tiles, they should complete either a Bank Heist or a Shutdown in Monopoly Go (whichever is offered).

Monopoly Go Corsair Cup scoring system (Image via Scopely)

Here's a look at how Ship Steering Wheels can be earned in the Corsair Cup tournament:

Shutdown

Shutdown Blocked - Two Ship Steering Wheels

Shutdown Success - Four Ship Steering Wheels

Bank Heist

Small Heist - Four Ship Steering Wheels

Large Heist - Six Ship Steering Wheels

Bankrupt - Eight Ship Steering Wheels

To earn maximum points (Ship Steering Wheels), gamers must draw three gold bars or three gold rings during a respective Mega Heist or a Bank Heist in Monopoly Go.

What are the Milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Corsair Cup tournament?

The newly introduced Corsair Cup tournament follows the norms of other daily tournaments in the title. It offers plenty of stunning Milestone rewards that will help players get a better Monopoly Go gaming experience.

Here's a look at all the Milestone Rewards in the Monopoly Go Corsair Cup tournament:

Milestone Required Points Corsair Cup Rewards 1 30 4 Pickaxes 2 60 50 free rolls 3 40 One-star Green sticker pack 4 100 75 free rolls 5 140 5 Pickaxes 6 175 5 minutes high roller 7 140 7 Pickaxes 8 180 Two-star Yellow sticker pack 9 190 8 Pickaxes 10 200 175 free rolls 11 220 10 Pickaxes 12 230 Three-star Pink sticker pack 13 240 175 free rolls 14 300 12 Pickaxes 15 400 275 free rolls 16 375 15 Pickaxes 17 425 25 minutes Mega Heist 18 500 Cash 19 600 400 free rolls 20 650 18 Pickaxes 21 550 Cash 22 700 Four-star blue sticker pack 23 800 Cash 24 1,000 650 free rolls 25 900 25 Pickaxes 26 1,300 Cash 27 1,500 900 free rolls 28 1,600 15 minutes cash grab 29 1,800 Cash 30 2,000 1,300 free rolls

All the Pickaxes obtained from the Corsair Cup tournament can be used in the ongoing Monopoly Go Sunken Treasures event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback