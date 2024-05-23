Monopoly Go Sunken Treasures event: How to get Pickaxe tokens, milestone rewards, and more

Scopely recently introduced a new dig event - Monopoly Go Sunken Treasures in the virtual board title. As the name suggests, the Sunken Treasures event offers plenty of lucrative rewards (Treasures) that will boost the gaming experience of millions of users worldwide significantly. It will run alongside the banner event and the daily tournaments, making it a hot topic of discussion in the gaming community.

The Monopoly Go Sunken Treasures event was added at 9 AM ET on May 23 and will be live until 4 PM ET on May 26. Gamers can log into the game within the mentioned timeframe to get hold of great rewards.

What are the different milestone rewards in the new Monopoly Go Sunken Treasures event?

Like any Monopoly Go Dig event, the Sunken Treasures event contains many milestone rewards. Players can use their stored Pickaxe tokens to participate in the event and get hold of the stunning rewards.

Here's a look at all the milestone rewards up for grabs in the new Monopoly Go Sunken Treasures event along with their Dig Site levels:

Level 1 - 50 Dice Rolls

Level 2 - Cash

Level 3 - 100 Dice Rolls

Level 4 - Cash, Two-star Sticker Pack x3, and 5 Pickaxe Tokens

Level 5 - 200 Dice Rolls

Level 6 - Cash

Level 7 - 150 Dice Rolls

Level 8 - Cash, 3-star Sticker Pack x3, and Ship's Wheel Shield skin

Level 9 - 200 Dice Rolls

Level 10 - 800 Dice Rolls and Four-star Sticker Pack x4

Level 11 - Cash

Level 12 - 400 Dice Rolls

Level 13 - 15 Pickaxe Tokens and Octopus board piece

Level 14 - 300 Dice Rolls

Level 15 - Cash

Level 16 - Cash, 2,000 Dice Rolls, and Wild Sticker

With many rewards available, players should look forward to collecting more Pickaxe tokens and completing the Sunken Treasures Dig event.

How to get Pickaxe tokens for the Monopoly Go Sunken Treasures event?

As mentioned earlier, Pickaxe tokens are necessary for unearthing the sunken treasures, disclosed behind the boxes in the Dig Sites. These tokens can be obtained by playing the game regularly and completing different tasks.

Here's an overview of the various ways through which you can get Pickaxe tokens:

Complete your quick-win tasks

Keeping checking if you have received Pickaxe tokens in the gifts section

Participate in Daily tournaments and events to get free Pickaxe tokens

Obtain Pickaxe tokens from Sunken Treasures milestone rewards levels 4 and 15

Since the requirement for Pickaxe Tokens increases for every Dig Site, players must focus on completing the abovementioned tasks.

