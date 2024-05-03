Nocturnal Treasures Dig Event in Monopoly Go: Schedule, Rewards and more

The Nocturnal Treasures Dig event in Monopoly Go is the latest adventure of Sophie, Mr. Monopoly's friend. This is her second return with a Treasure Dig event in the Monopoly Go Making Music season. In this event, you must gather Pickaxe tokens and use them to dig up different grids and unearth valuable ancient treasures for amazing rewards.

Since the Monopoly Go Nocturnal Treasures Dig Event's arrival on May 3, 2024, the community has been excited to know about all its rewards. Here is everything you need to know about the new Treasure Dig Event in Monopoly Go.

All rewards of Nocturnal Treasures Dig event in Monopoly Go

Nocturnal Treasures dig event in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

The Nocturnal Treasures Dig event in Monopoly Go arrived on May 3, 2024, and will be live in the title until May 7, 2024. In this mini-game, you will fly with Sophie to a fictional world to unearth expensive treasures.

In this new Treasures Dig event in Monopoly Go, you must use the Pickaxe tokens to remove the squares and unearth valuable assets. You can gather plenty of free dice rolls, in-game cash rewards, stickers, and more. Here are all the rewards you can earn for completing different milestones.

First milestone: 50 dice rolls

Second milestone: In-game cash rewards

Third milestone: 100 dice rolls

Fourth milestone: In-game cash rewards, Yellow Sticker Pack, and 15 Pickaxw tokens

Fifth milestone: 200 dice rolls

Sixth milestone: 250 rolls

Seventh milestone: In-game cash rewards

Eighth milestone: 100 free dice rolls

Ninth milestone: 250 free dice rolls

10th milestone: In-game cash rewards, Pink Sticker Pack, and 10 Pickaxe Tokens

11th milestone: 250 dice rolls

12th milestone: Lunar Sentinel Shield Skin

13th milestone: 150 dice rolls

14th milestone: 500 dice rolls

15th milestone: Blue Sticker Pack

16th milestone: 200 dice rolls

17th milestone: 400 dice rolls, 15 Pickaxe Tokens

18th milestone: Chubby Cheeks Board Tokens

19th milestone: In-game cash rewards

20th milestone: In-game cash rewards, 2.5K dice rolls, and Wild Sticker

These are all the rewards of the new Teasures Dig event in Monopoly Go. Try to earn as many Pickaxe Tokens as possible to complete the event faster.

How to earn Pickaxe tokens for Nocturnal Treasures Dig event in Monopoly Go?

Monopoly Go is back with a new Treasure dig event (Image via Scopely)

You can earn the Pickaxe tokens from the latest Treasures Dig event in Monopoly Go by completing different event and tournament milestones, Quick Win tasks, and from the free-gifts from the in-game shop.

