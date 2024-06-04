All Monopoly Go Pod Pursuit rewards, how to get Pods, and more

Scopley has released Monopoly Go Pod Pursuit. The event has been added to the game's daily tournament section and is expected to build on the success of the recently concluded Showroom Show Off. Pod Pursuit offers plenty of Milestone and leaderboard rewards. It went live on June 3, 2024, at 4 PM ET and will be live until 2 PM ET on June 4, 2024.

This article takes a look at all the rewards of the Monopoly Go Pod Pursuit event and how to get Pods during its run.

What are the different Monopoly Go Pod Pursuit tournament leaderboard rewards, and how can you get Pods?

During the Monopoly Go Pod Pursuit event, 50 tycoons must battle it out in each group. As a participating tycoon, you will be rewarded based on your position in your group's leaderboard.

Trending

Pod Pursuit tournament leaderboard rewards (Image via Scopely)

Here are the leaderboard prizes in Pod Pursuit:

1st position: 1500 free rolls, Five-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash

1500 free rolls, Five-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash 2nd position: 800 free rolls, Five-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash

800 free rolls, Five-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash 3rd position: 600 free rolls, Five-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash

600 free rolls, Five-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash 4th position: 500 free rolls, Four-star Pink sticker pack, and Cash

500 free rolls, Four-star Pink sticker pack, and Cash 5th position: 400 free rolls, Four-star Pink sticker pack, and Cash

400 free rolls, Four-star Pink sticker pack, and Cash 6th position: 350 free rolls, Three-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash

350 free rolls, Three-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash 7th position: 300 free rolls, Three-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash

300 free rolls, Three-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash 8th position: 250 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash

250 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash 9th position: 200 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash

200 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash 10th position: 200 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash

200 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash 11th-15th position: 50 free rolls, 200 Tokens and Cash

50 free rolls, 200 Tokens and Cash 16th-20th position: 200 Tokens and Cash

You can score and get Pods in the Monopoly Go Pod Pursuit tournament by following this step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Land on the Railroad tiles. Alternatively, grab the bonus option after landing on the Chance tiles.

Step 2: Achieve a shutdown or a Bank Heist in Monopoly Go.

Step 3: Collect the Pods.

Obtaining Pods from Pod Pursuit tournament (Image via Scopely)

Here's a look at how you can get Pods from the Monopoly Go Pod Pursuit event by Shutdown or Bank Heist:

Shutdown

Shutdown Blocked - Two Pods

Shutdown Success - Four Pods

Bank Heist

Small Heist - Four Pods

Large Heist - Six Pods

Bankrupt - Eight Pods

Mega Heist (Three gold bars or rings) - 12 Pods

What are the Milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Pod Pursuit tournament?

Every tycoon can obtain up to 25 Milestone rewards in the Pod Pursuit event. This includes 3440 Dice for free, many sticker packs, and other items.

Here are all the Milestone Rewards in Pod Pursuit:

Milestone Points Required Pod Pursuit Rewards 1 55 40 free rolls 2 40 One-star Green sticker pack 3 90 70 free rolls 4 130 5 minutes High Roller 5 110 80 free rolls 6 150 Cash 7 200 Two-star Yellow sticker pack 8 250 15 minutes Mega Heist 9 225 Three-star Pink sticker pack 10 275 175 free rolls 11 300 Cash 12 400 Four-star Blue sticker pack 13 375 250 free rolls 14 425 Cash 15 500 20 minutes Rent Frenzy 16 600 375 free rolls 17 550 Four-star Blue sticker pack 18 700 Cash 19 800 500 free rolls 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Cash 22 1,300 750 free rolls 23 1,500 15 minutes cash grab 24 1,800 Cash 25 2,000 1,200 free rolls

Multiple Monopoly Go events are currently live (including a Partners event). Besides Pod Pursuit, you can participate in all these other events to get great rewards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback