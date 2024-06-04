All Monopoly Go Pod Pursuit rewards, how to get Pods, and more

Scopley has released Monopoly Go Pod Pursuit. The event has been added to the game's daily tournament section and is expected to build on the success of the recently concluded Showroom Show Off. Pod Pursuit offers plenty of Milestone and leaderboard rewards. It went live on June 3, 2024, at 4 PM ET and will be live until 2 PM ET on June 4, 2024.
This article takes a look at all the rewards of the Monopoly Go Pod Pursuit event and how to get Pods during its run.
What are the different Monopoly Go Pod Pursuit tournament leaderboard rewards, and how can you get Pods?
During the Monopoly Go Pod Pursuit event, 50 tycoons must battle it out in each group. As a participating tycoon, you will be rewarded based on your position in your group's leaderboard.
Here are the leaderboard prizes in Pod Pursuit:
- 1st position: 1500 free rolls, Five-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash
- 2nd position: 800 free rolls, Five-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash
- 3rd position: 600 free rolls, Five-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash
- 4th position: 500 free rolls, Four-star Pink sticker pack, and Cash
- 5th position: 400 free rolls, Four-star Pink sticker pack, and Cash
- 6th position: 350 free rolls, Three-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash
- 7th position: 300 free rolls, Three-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash
- 8th position: 250 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash
- 9th position: 200 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash
- 10th position: 200 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash
- 11th-15th position: 50 free rolls, 200 Tokens and Cash
- 16th-20th position: 200 Tokens and Cash
You can score and get Pods in the Monopoly Go Pod Pursuit tournament by following this step-by-step guide:
Step 1: Land on the Railroad tiles. Alternatively, grab the bonus option after landing on the Chance tiles.
Step 2: Achieve a shutdown or a Bank Heist in Monopoly Go.
Step 3: Collect the Pods.
Here's a look at how you can get Pods from the Monopoly Go Pod Pursuit event by Shutdown or Bank Heist:
Shutdown
- Shutdown Blocked - Two Pods
- Shutdown Success - Four Pods
Bank Heist
- Small Heist - Four Pods
- Large Heist - Six Pods
- Bankrupt - Eight Pods
- Mega Heist (Three gold bars or rings) - 12 Pods
What are the Milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Pod Pursuit tournament?
Every tycoon can obtain up to 25 Milestone rewards in the Pod Pursuit event. This includes 3440 Dice for free, many sticker packs, and other items.
Here are all the Milestone Rewards in Pod Pursuit:
Multiple Monopoly Go events are currently live (including a Partners event). Besides Pod Pursuit, you can participate in all these other events to get great rewards.
