All Monopoly Go Pod Pursuit rewards, how to get Pods, and more

By Samarjit Paul
Modified Jun 04, 2024 07:03 GMT
Monopoly Go Pod Pursuit tournament is now live (Image via Scopely)
Monopoly Go Pod Pursuit is now live (Image via Scopely)

Scopley has released Monopoly Go Pod Pursuit. The event has been added to the game's daily tournament section and is expected to build on the success of the recently concluded Showroom Show Off. Pod Pursuit offers plenty of Milestone and leaderboard rewards. It went live on June 3, 2024, at 4 PM ET and will be live until 2 PM ET on June 4, 2024.

This article takes a look at all the rewards of the Monopoly Go Pod Pursuit event and how to get Pods during its run.

What are the different Monopoly Go Pod Pursuit tournament leaderboard rewards, and how can you get Pods?

During the Monopoly Go Pod Pursuit event, 50 tycoons must battle it out in each group. As a participating tycoon, you will be rewarded based on your position in your group's leaderboard.

Pod Pursuit tournament leaderboard rewards (Image via Scopely)
Pod Pursuit tournament leaderboard rewards (Image via Scopely)

Here are the leaderboard prizes in Pod Pursuit:

  • 1st position: 1500 free rolls, Five-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash
  • 2nd position: 800 free rolls, Five-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash
  • 3rd position: 600 free rolls, Five-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash
  • 4th position: 500 free rolls, Four-star Pink sticker pack, and Cash
  • 5th position: 400 free rolls, Four-star Pink sticker pack, and Cash
  • 6th position: 350 free rolls, Three-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash
  • 7th position: 300 free rolls, Three-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash
  • 8th position: 250 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash
  • 9th position: 200 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash
  • 10th position: 200 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash
  • 11th-15th position: 50 free rolls, 200 Tokens and Cash
  • 16th-20th position: 200 Tokens and Cash

You can score and get Pods in the Monopoly Go Pod Pursuit tournament by following this step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Land on the Railroad tiles. Alternatively, grab the bonus option after landing on the Chance tiles.

Step 2: Achieve a shutdown or a Bank Heist in Monopoly Go.

Step 3: Collect the Pods.

Obtaining Pods from Pod Pursuit tournament (Image via Scopely)
Obtaining Pods from Pod Pursuit tournament (Image via Scopely)

Here's a look at how you can get Pods from the Monopoly Go Pod Pursuit event by Shutdown or Bank Heist:

Shutdown

  • Shutdown Blocked - Two Pods
  • Shutdown Success - Four Pods

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist - Four Pods
  • Large Heist - Six Pods
  • Bankrupt - Eight Pods
  • Mega Heist (Three gold bars or rings) - 12 Pods

What are the Milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Pod Pursuit tournament?

Every tycoon can obtain up to 25 Milestone rewards in the Pod Pursuit event. This includes 3440 Dice for free, many sticker packs, and other items.

Here are all the Milestone Rewards in Pod Pursuit:

MilestonePoints RequiredPod Pursuit Rewards
15540 free rolls
240One-star Green sticker pack
39070 free rolls
41305 minutes High Roller
511080 free rolls
6150Cash
7200Two-star Yellow sticker pack
825015 minutes Mega Heist
9225Three-star Pink sticker pack
10275175 free rolls
11300Cash
12400Four-star Blue sticker pack
13375250 free rolls
14425Cash
1550020 minutes Rent Frenzy
16600375 free rolls
17550Four-star Blue sticker pack
18700Cash
19800500 free rolls
201,000Cash
21900Cash
221,300750 free rolls
231,50015 minutes cash grab
241,800Cash
252,0001,200 free rolls

Multiple Monopoly Go events are currently live (including a Partners event). Besides Pod Pursuit, you can participate in all these other events to get great rewards.

