Monopoly Go daily events schedule for May 31, 2024

Monopoly Go daily events in Scopely's highly social title have brought some interesting rewards. The small flash events like Free Parking Dice provide more free dice rolls, while, Rent Frenzy can get you more rents to help you increase your net worth. Additionally, there are many other events like daily solo events and tournaments that players should be aware of.

Therefore, this article lists all the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for the last day of May 2024.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (May 31, 2024)

Free Parking Dice event can help you earn plenty of free dice rolls (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today are designed in a way that if you participate in all the events, it will help you earn dice rolls first. Then it'll help you earn enough in-game cash to finally use it to complete the boards faster.

Here are all the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today:

Address Book Connect (1 hour): Arrival at 12:00 AM and will be live until 10:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC +4hrs)

Arrival at 12:00 AM and will be live until 10:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC +4hrs) Free Parking Dice (1 hour): Arrival at 9:00 AM to 11:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC +4hrs)

Arrival at 9:00 AM to 11:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC +4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): Arrival at 9:00 AM to 11:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC +4hrs)

Arrival at 9:00 AM to 11:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC +4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Arrival at 12:00 PM to 2:59 PM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC +4hrs)

Arrival at 12:00 PM to 2:59 PM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC +4hrs) Board Rush: Arrival at 3:00 PM to May 31, 2024, at 2:59 PM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC +4hrs)

While these are the best daily flash events, there are also plenty of solo events and tournaments scheduled in the game.

Monopoly Go daily solo events and tournaments scheduled for today

Making Music season is live now in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

The Making Music season has brought some interesting events now. Follow the list below to know more:

Making Music : Making Music, which went live on March 28, 2024, at 3:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs), is the new sticker collection event that will last all season long. It replaced the previous Monopoly Origins sticker collection event.

: Making Music, which went live on March 28, 2024, at 3:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs), is the new sticker collection event that will last all season long. It replaced the previous Monopoly Origins sticker collection event. Making it Big : Making it Big is the latest solo event. Here, you need to land on pickup tiles to grab event-exclusive tokens and earn points, which can be used to complete milestones and earn rewards. The event began on May 29, 2024, at 9:00 am EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will run until June 1, 2024.

: Making it Big is the latest solo event. Here, you need to land on pickup tiles to grab event-exclusive tokens and earn points, which can be used to complete milestones and earn rewards. The event began on May 29, 2024, at 9:00 am EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will run until June 1, 2024. Twist to the Top : Twist to the Top is a daily tournament where you must perform Shutdown and Bank Heist to gather points and complete milestones. The event started on May 30, 2024, at 2:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will end on May 31, 2024.

: Twist to the Top is a daily tournament where you must perform Shutdown and Bank Heist to gather points and complete milestones. The event started on May 30, 2024, at 2:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will end on May 31, 2024. Peg-E Prize Drop event: The Peg-E Prize Drop event is making a return to the game on May 29, 2024, and will end sometime around June 3, 2024.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for the previous day (May 30, 2024)

Yesterday, the Monopoly Go daily schedule included events like:

Landmark Rush

Builder Bash (1 hour)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

