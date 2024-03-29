With the Monopoly Origins season coming to an end, Scopely has replaced it with a new season in Monopoly Go called Making Music. The community is immensely excited to know about all the new sticker albums and the rewards that this new season brings. There are 21 albums in the latest Making Music season of Monopoly Go.

This article is a complete guide to help you find everything about the Making Music sticker albums, rewards, and more.

Monopoly Go new season: All Making Music sticker albums and rewards

Making Music sticker albums (Image via Scopely)

The latest season-long Monopoly Go sticker collection event called Making Music brings 21 sticker albums, each of which requires nine specific stickers to fill. You can earn rewards for completing each of these albums and a grand reward for completing all the albums.

Here is the complete list of 21 albums and their rewards:

Symphony Store Album: 175 free dice, in-game cash rewards

2K free dice, in-game cash rewards Bel Canto: 2.2K free dice, in-game cash rewards

Here is the Grand Rewards for completing all albums in this new season (Image via Scopely)

Completing all these albums is also the only way can get more than 15K free dice rolls. Once you complete all of them, you will get 15K free dice, a special event-exclusive token, and in-game cash rewards.

Monopoly Go Making Music event schedule

The latest Making Music Season kicked off on March 29, 2024 and will go on for 84 days before concluding on June 19, 2024. You can earn the stickers from the exclusive events that Scopely brings regularly for the tycoons. Follow our Monopoly Go daily event list to stay updated with the title's event schedule.

