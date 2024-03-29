Monopoly Go Road to Stardom: Milestones, rewards, and more


March 29, 2024
All details regarding the Monopoly Go Road to Stardom event (Image via Scopely)

Monopoly Go Road to Stardom is a two-day event that began on March 28 at 3 pm UTC and will conclude on March 30 at the same time. The focal point of this event is the rewards, which include free dice rolls, sticker boom, and more. These rewards can greatly influence your progress within the game and are accessible when you reach certain milestones during the event.

This article highlights all the milestones and rewards available in the Monopoly Go Road to Stardom event.

List of milestones, points required, and rewards in Monopoly Go Road to Stardom event

The latest ongoing Monopoly Go Road to Stardom features 41 milestones and rewards. Here's the breakdown of all rewards:

Milestones

Required Points

Rewards

1

25

1-Star Sticker Pack

2

40

20 Dice Rolls

3

50

Cash

4

125

75 Dice Rolls

5

55

Cash

6

50

1-Star Sticker Pack

7

60

5-minute Cash Boost

8

350

200 Dice Rolls + Cash

9

75

Cash

10

90

2-Star Sticker Pack

11

100

Cash

12

800

400 Dice Rolls + 2-Star Sticker Pack

13

125

2-Star Sticker Pack

14

200

Cash

15

250

10-minute Sticker Boom

16

1,200

600 Dice Rolls + 3-Star Sticker Pack

17

180

Cash

18

200

3-Star Sticker Pack

19

250

Cash

20

2,000

800 Dice Rolls + 4-Star Sticker Pack

21

350

10-minute High Roller

22

275

Cash

23

400

130 Dice Rolls

24

3,000

1,200 Dice Rolls + 4-Star Sticker Pack

25

500

3-Star Sticker Pack

26

600

4-Star Sticker Pack

27

800

20-minutes Sticker Boom

28

4,500

1,800 Dice Rolls + 5-Star Sticker Pack

29

1,000

10-minute Cash Boost

30

1,200

Cash

31

1,600

4-Star Sticker Pack

32

2,000

Cash

33

7,000

5-Star Sticker Sticker Pack + 1,000 Dice Rolls

34

2,500

Cash

35

6,500

2,000 Dice Rolls

36

3,500

Cash

37

9,000

3,000 Dice Rolls + 5-Star Sticker Pack

38

2,500

4-Star Sticker Pack

39

5,000

5-Star Sticker Pack

40

6,000

Cash

41

16,000

6,500 Dice Rolls + 5-Star Sticker Pack

The Monopoly Go Road to Stardom event is one of the biggest events in terms of dice rolls, awarding a total of 17,725 rolls to every player who successfully completes the event. Timed rewards like the Cash Boost, High Roller, and exclusive Sticker Boom are also featured among the rewards. The number of rewards you receive depends on the maximum level of milestones achieved in this event.

The event offers a great opportunity for players who enjoy collecting stickers of various rarities. It showcases five distinct types of stickers, each distinguished by its color and star rating. These stickers represent varying levels of quality, and participants can acquire different quantities of each type throughout the duration of the event.

Strategies to maximize points in the Monopoly Go Road to Stardom event

Strategies to win maximum points and rewards in this event (Image via Scopely)

To maximize points in the Monopoly Go Road to Stardom event, follow these strategies:

  1. Focus on Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles: Since the event's bonuses are centered around these tiles, you should prioritize landing on them. This will yield the highest points. Look for the side of the board containing the clusters of these tiles to get maximum points.
  2. Increase roll multiplier factor: Boost your roll multiplier before landing on these key tiles. This strategy ensures you receive enhanced rewards based on your chosen multiplier factor.
  3. Use roll multipliers strategically: Roll multipliers consume large chunks of dice rolls, so use the roll multiplier judiciously to avoid running out of rolls quickly. Save them for crucial moments or when targeting high-value tiles.
  4. Leverage the official Discord server: Join the official Monopoly Go Discord server. The developers often share links for free dice rolls, which can significantly boost your chances of success in the event.

