Monopoly Go Road to Stardom: Milestones, rewards, and more

Monopoly Go Road to Stardom is a two-day event that began on March 28 at 3 pm UTC and will conclude on March 30 at the same time. The focal point of this event is the rewards, which include free dice rolls, sticker boom, and more. These rewards can greatly influence your progress within the game and are accessible when you reach certain milestones during the event.

This article highlights all the milestones and rewards available in the Monopoly Go Road to Stardom event.

List of milestones, points required, and rewards in Monopoly Go Road to Stardom event

The latest ongoing Monopoly Go Road to Stardom features 41 milestones and rewards. Here's the breakdown of all rewards:

Milestones Required Points Rewards 1 25 1-Star Sticker Pack 2 40 20 Dice Rolls 3 50 Cash 4 125 75 Dice Rolls 5 55 Cash 6 50 1-Star Sticker Pack 7 60 5-minute Cash Boost 8 350 200 Dice Rolls + Cash 9 75 Cash 10 90 2-Star Sticker Pack 11 100 Cash 12 800 400 Dice Rolls + 2-Star Sticker Pack 13 125 2-Star Sticker Pack 14 200 Cash 15 250 10-minute Sticker Boom 16 1,200 600 Dice Rolls + 3-Star Sticker Pack 17 180 Cash 18 200 3-Star Sticker Pack 19 250 Cash 20 2,000 800 Dice Rolls + 4-Star Sticker Pack 21 350 10-minute High Roller 22 275 Cash 23 400 130 Dice Rolls 24 3,000 1,200 Dice Rolls + 4-Star Sticker Pack 25 500 3-Star Sticker Pack 26 600 4-Star Sticker Pack 27 800 20-minutes Sticker Boom 28 4,500 1,800 Dice Rolls + 5-Star Sticker Pack 29 1,000 10-minute Cash Boost 30 1,200 Cash 31 1,600 4-Star Sticker Pack 32 2,000 Cash 33 7,000 5-Star Sticker Sticker Pack + 1,000 Dice Rolls 34 2,500 Cash 35 6,500 2,000 Dice Rolls 36 3,500 Cash 37 9,000 3,000 Dice Rolls + 5-Star Sticker Pack 38 2,500 4-Star Sticker Pack 39 5,000 5-Star Sticker Pack 40 6,000 Cash 41 16,000 6,500 Dice Rolls + 5-Star Sticker Pack

The Monopoly Go Road to Stardom event is one of the biggest events in terms of dice rolls, awarding a total of 17,725 rolls to every player who successfully completes the event. Timed rewards like the Cash Boost, High Roller, and exclusive Sticker Boom are also featured among the rewards. The number of rewards you receive depends on the maximum level of milestones achieved in this event.

The event offers a great opportunity for players who enjoy collecting stickers of various rarities. It showcases five distinct types of stickers, each distinguished by its color and star rating. These stickers represent varying levels of quality, and participants can acquire different quantities of each type throughout the duration of the event.

Strategies to maximize points in the Monopoly Go Road to Stardom event

Strategies to win maximum points and rewards in this event (Image via Scopely)

To maximize points in the Monopoly Go Road to Stardom event, follow these strategies:

Focus on Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles: Since the event's bonuses are centered around these tiles, you should prioritize landing on them. This will yield the highest points. Look for the side of the board containing the clusters of these tiles to get maximum points. Increase roll multiplier factor: Boost your roll multiplier before landing on these key tiles. This strategy ensures you receive enhanced rewards based on your chosen multiplier factor. Use roll multipliers strategically: Roll multipliers consume large chunks of dice rolls, so use the roll multiplier judiciously to avoid running out of rolls quickly. Save them for crucial moments or when targeting high-value tiles. Leverage the official Discord server: Join the official Monopoly Go Discord server. The developers often share links for free dice rolls, which can significantly boost your chances of success in the event.

