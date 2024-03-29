Monopoly Go Road to Stardom: Milestones, rewards, and more

Monopoly Go Road to Stardom is a two-day event that began on March 28 at 3 pm UTC and will conclude on March 30 at the same time. The focal point of this event is the rewards, which include free dice rolls, sticker boom, and more. These rewards can greatly influence your progress within the game and are accessible when you reach certain milestones during the event.
This article highlights all the milestones and rewards available in the Monopoly Go Road to Stardom event.
List of milestones, points required, and rewards in Monopoly Go Road to Stardom event
The latest ongoing Monopoly Go Road to Stardom features 41 milestones and rewards. Here's the breakdown of all rewards:
The Monopoly Go Road to Stardom event is one of the biggest events in terms of dice rolls, awarding a total of 17,725 rolls to every player who successfully completes the event. Timed rewards like the Cash Boost, High Roller, and exclusive Sticker Boom are also featured among the rewards. The number of rewards you receive depends on the maximum level of milestones achieved in this event.
The event offers a great opportunity for players who enjoy collecting stickers of various rarities. It showcases five distinct types of stickers, each distinguished by its color and star rating. These stickers represent varying levels of quality, and participants can acquire different quantities of each type throughout the duration of the event.
Strategies to maximize points in the Monopoly Go Road to Stardom event
To maximize points in the Monopoly Go Road to Stardom event, follow these strategies:
- Focus on Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles: Since the event's bonuses are centered around these tiles, you should prioritize landing on them. This will yield the highest points. Look for the side of the board containing the clusters of these tiles to get maximum points.
- Increase roll multiplier factor: Boost your roll multiplier before landing on these key tiles. This strategy ensures you receive enhanced rewards based on your chosen multiplier factor.
- Use roll multipliers strategically: Roll multipliers consume large chunks of dice rolls, so use the roll multiplier judiciously to avoid running out of rolls quickly. Save them for crucial moments or when targeting high-value tiles.
- Leverage the official Discord server: Join the official Monopoly Go Discord server. The developers often share links for free dice rolls, which can significantly boost your chances of success in the event.
