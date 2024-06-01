All Monopoly Go Showroom Show Off rewards, how to get helmets, and more (May 31-June 1)

The Monopoly Go Showroom Show Off daily tournament has appeared in the virtual board game multiple times in the last few months. It is always a hit among gamers as it offers stunning milestone and leaderboard rewards. Scopely has introduced the event again with the hope that it will build on previous editions' success.

The Monopoly Go Showroom Show Off daily tournament arrived in the game at 12 PM ET on May 31, 2024, and will be live until 1 PM ET on June 1, 2024.

What are the different Monopoly Go Showroom Show Off tournament leaderboard rewards, and how can you get Helmets?

50 tycoons fight among themselves in each Monopoly Go Showroom Show Off event group. You will be rewarded according to your final rank on your group's leaderboard.

Trending

Monopoly Go Showroom Show Off leaderboard rewards (Image via Scopley)

Here are the leaderboard prizes in the Showroom Show Off tournament:

1st position: 150 free rolls, Four-star Blue sticker pack, 500 tokens, and Cash

150 free rolls, Four-star Blue sticker pack, 500 tokens, and Cash 2nd position: 800 free rolls, Four-star Blue sticker pack, 450 tokens, and Cash

800 free rolls, Four-star Blue sticker pack, 450 tokens, and Cash 3rd position: 600 free rolls, Four-star Blue sticker pack, 400 tokens, and Cash

600 free rolls, Four-star Blue sticker pack, 400 tokens, and Cash 4th position: 500 free rolls, Three-star Pink sticker pack, 400 tokens, and Cash

500 free rolls, Three-star Pink sticker pack, 400 tokens, and Cash 5th position: 400 free rolls, Three-star Pink sticker pack, 350 tokens, and Cash

400 free rolls, Three-star Pink sticker pack, 350 tokens, and Cash 6th position: 350 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, 350 tokens, and Cash

350 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, 350 tokens, and Cash 7th position: 300 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, 300 tokens, and Cash

300 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, 300 tokens, and Cash 8th position: 250 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, 300 tokens, and Cash

250 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, 300 tokens, and Cash 9th position: 200 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, 300 tokens, and Cash

200 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, 300 tokens, and Cash 10th position: 200 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, 300 tokens, and Cash

200 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, 300 tokens, and Cash 11th-15th position: 50 free rolls, 200 Tokens and Cash

50 free rolls, 200 Tokens and Cash 16th-20th position: 200 Tokens and Cash

Getting Helmets from the Showroom Show Off event (Image via Scopely)

You can score and get Helmets in the Monopoly Go Showroom Show Off tournament by following this step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Land on the Railroad tiles or grab the extra progress option after landing on the Question Mark tiles to begin your journey in the event.

Step 2: Either complete a shutdown or a Bank Heist in Monopoly Go.

Step 3: Collect the Helmets.

Here's a look at how you can get Helmets from the Monopoly GoShowroom Show Off event by Shutdown or Bank Heist:

Shutdown

Shutdown Blocked - Two Helmets

Shutdown Success - Four Helmets

Bank Heist

Small Heist - Four Helmets

Large Heist - Six Helmets

Bankrupt - Eight Helmets

Mega Heist (Three gold bars or rings) - 12 Helmets

What are the Milestone rewards in the Monopoly Showroom Show Off tournament?

In Showroom Show Off, every tycoon can obtain up to 30 Milestone rewards. This includes 3110 Dice for free, sticker packs, and other items.

Here are all the Milestone Rewards in the tournament:

Milestone Points Required Showroom Show Off Rewards 1 50 35 free rolls 2 40 One-star green sticker pack 3 80 7 prize drop tokens 4 120 5 minutes high roller 5 140 10 prize drop tokens 6 150 100 free rolls 7 130 12 prize drop tokens 8 160 Two-star Yellow sticker pack 9 180 150 free rolls 10 200 15 prize drop tokens 11 250 Three-star Pink sticker pack 12 225 175 free rolls 13 275 20 prize drop tokens 14 300 Four-star Blue sticker pack 15 400 275 free rolls 16 375 Cash 17 425 35 prize drop tokens 18 500 Cash 19 600 400 free rolls 20 650 25 minutes rent frenzy 21 550 Four-star Blue sticker pack 22 700 50 prize drop tokens 23 800 Cash 24 1,000 675 free rolls 25 900 Cash 26 1,300 80 prize drop tokens 27 1,500 Cash 28 1,600 15 minute cash grab 29 1,800 Cash 30 2,000 1,300 free rolls

Many amazing Monopoly Go events are currently live. You can play all these events, besides the Showroom Show Off tournament, and get great rewards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback