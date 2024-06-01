All Monopoly Go Showroom Show Off rewards, how to get helmets, and more (May 31-June 1)

The Monopoly Go Showroom Show Off daily tournament has appeared in the virtual board game multiple times in the last few months. It is always a hit among gamers as it offers stunning milestone and leaderboard rewards. Scopely has introduced the event again with the hope that it will build on previous editions' success.
The Monopoly Go Showroom Show Off daily tournament arrived in the game at 12 PM ET on May 31, 2024, and will be live until 1 PM ET on June 1, 2024.
What are the different Monopoly Go Showroom Show Off tournament leaderboard rewards, and how can you get Helmets?
50 tycoons fight among themselves in each Monopoly Go Showroom Show Off event group. You will be rewarded according to your final rank on your group's leaderboard.
Here are the leaderboard prizes in the Showroom Show Off tournament:
- 1st position: 150 free rolls, Four-star Blue sticker pack, 500 tokens, and Cash
- 2nd position: 800 free rolls, Four-star Blue sticker pack, 450 tokens, and Cash
- 3rd position: 600 free rolls, Four-star Blue sticker pack, 400 tokens, and Cash
- 4th position: 500 free rolls, Three-star Pink sticker pack, 400 tokens, and Cash
- 5th position: 400 free rolls, Three-star Pink sticker pack, 350 tokens, and Cash
- 6th position: 350 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, 350 tokens, and Cash
- 7th position: 300 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, 300 tokens, and Cash
- 8th position: 250 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, 300 tokens, and Cash
- 9th position: 200 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, 300 tokens, and Cash
- 10th position: 200 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, 300 tokens, and Cash
- 11th-15th position: 50 free rolls, 200 Tokens and Cash
- 16th-20th position: 200 Tokens and Cash
You can score and get Helmets in the Monopoly Go Showroom Show Off tournament by following this step-by-step guide:
Step 1: Land on the Railroad tiles or grab the extra progress option after landing on the Question Mark tiles to begin your journey in the event.
Step 2: Either complete a shutdown or a Bank Heist in Monopoly Go.
Step 3: Collect the Helmets.
Here's a look at how you can get Helmets from the Monopoly GoShowroom Show Off event by Shutdown or Bank Heist:
Shutdown
- Shutdown Blocked - Two Helmets
- Shutdown Success - Four Helmets
Bank Heist
- Small Heist - Four Helmets
- Large Heist - Six Helmets
- Bankrupt - Eight Helmets
- Mega Heist (Three gold bars or rings) - 12 Helmets
What are the Milestone rewards in the Monopoly Showroom Show Off tournament?
In Showroom Show Off, every tycoon can obtain up to 30 Milestone rewards. This includes 3110 Dice for free, sticker packs, and other items.
Here are all the Milestone Rewards in the tournament:
Many amazing Monopoly Go events are currently live. You can play all these events, besides the Showroom Show Off tournament, and get great rewards.
