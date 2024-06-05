All Monopoly Go Skyscraper Blast Off rewards, how to get Points, and more

The Monopoly Go Skyscraper Blast Off event is the latest addition to the daily tournament section of the popular mobile board game. It has been released to build on the success of the recently concluded Pod Pursuit. The event went live at 4 PM ET on June 4, 2024, and will run until 2 PM ET on June 5, 2024. It offers stunning rewards that can help tycoons progress to different city boards.
This article takes a look at the leaderboard and milestone rewards in Skyscraper Blast Off, as well as how to score Points to get them.
What are the different Monopoly Go Skyscraper Blast Off tournament leaderboard rewards, and how can you get Points?
During the Monopoly Go Skyscraper Blast Off event, 100 tycoons are grouped together. They will be rewarded based on their eventual position in their respective group's leaderboard.
Here are the leaderboard prizes in Skyscraper Blast Off:
- 1st position: 850 free rolls, Five-star Blue sticker pack, Confused emote, and Cash
- 2nd position: 600 free rolls, Five-star Blue sticker pack, Confused emote, and Cash
- 3rd position: 400 free rolls, Five-star Blue sticker pack, Confused emote, and Cash
- 4th position: 300 free rolls, Four-star Pink sticker pack, Confused emote, and Cash
- 5th position: 250 free rolls, Four-star Pink sticker pack, Confused emote, and Cash
- 6th position: 200 free rolls, Three-star Yellow sticker pack, Confused emote, and Cash
- 7th position: 150 free rolls, Three-star Yellow sticker pack, Confused emote, and Cash
- 8th position: 100 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, Confused emote, and Cash
- 9th position: 75 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, Confused emote, and Cash
- 10th position: 50 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, Confused emote, and Cash
- 11th-15th position: 25 free rolls and Cash
- 16th-100th position: Cash
You can easily score and obtain Points in the Monopoly Go Skyscraper Blast Off tournament by following this step-by-step guide:
Step 1: Land on the Railroad tiles or grab the bonus option by landing on the Chance tiles.
Step 2: Complete a Shutdown of a player's landmark or a Bank Heist in Monopoly Go.
Step 3: Collect the Points.
Here's a look at how you can get Points from the Monopoly Go Skyscraper Blast Off event:
Shutdown
- Shutdown Blocked - Two Points
- Shutdown Success - Four Points
Bank Heist
- Small Heist - Four Points
- Large Heist - Six Points
- Bankrupt - Eight Points
- Mega Heist (Three gold bars or rings) - 12 Points
What are the Milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Skyscraper Blast Off tournament?
25 Milestone rewards are up for grabs in Skyscraper Blast Off. This includes more than 3000 free dice, rare sticker packs, cash, and other items.
Here are all the Milestone Rewards in the event:
As of June 4 and June 5, many events are live in Monopoly Go. Besides Skyscraper Blast Off, you can participate in other events to obtain great rewards.
Obsessed with Crosswords, Wordle, and other word games? Take our quick survey and let us get to know you better!