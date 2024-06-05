All Monopoly Go Skyscraper Blast Off rewards, how to get Points, and more

The Monopoly Go Skyscraper Blast Off event is the latest addition to the daily tournament section of the popular mobile board game. It has been released to build on the success of the recently concluded Pod Pursuit. The event went live at 4 PM ET on June 4, 2024, and will run until 2 PM ET on June 5, 2024. It offers stunning rewards that can help tycoons progress to different city boards.

This article takes a look at the leaderboard and milestone rewards in Skyscraper Blast Off, as well as how to score Points to get them.

What are the different Monopoly Go Skyscraper Blast Off tournament leaderboard rewards, and how can you get Points?

During the Monopoly Go Skyscraper Blast Off event, 100 tycoons are grouped together. They will be rewarded based on their eventual position in their respective group's leaderboard.

Trending

Monopoly Go Skyscraper Blast Off leaderboard rewards (Image via Scopely)

Here are the leaderboard prizes in Skyscraper Blast Off:

1st position: 850 free rolls, Five-star Blue sticker pack, Confused emote, and Cash

850 free rolls, Five-star Blue sticker pack, Confused emote, and Cash 2nd position: 600 free rolls, Five-star Blue sticker pack, Confused emote, and Cash

600 free rolls, Five-star Blue sticker pack, Confused emote, and Cash 3rd position: 400 free rolls, Five-star Blue sticker pack, Confused emote, and Cash

400 free rolls, Five-star Blue sticker pack, Confused emote, and Cash 4th position: 300 free rolls, Four-star Pink sticker pack, Confused emote, and Cash

300 free rolls, Four-star Pink sticker pack, Confused emote, and Cash 5th position: 250 free rolls, Four-star Pink sticker pack, Confused emote, and Cash

250 free rolls, Four-star Pink sticker pack, Confused emote, and Cash 6th position: 200 free rolls, Three-star Yellow sticker pack, Confused emote, and Cash

200 free rolls, Three-star Yellow sticker pack, Confused emote, and Cash 7th position: 150 free rolls, Three-star Yellow sticker pack, Confused emote, and Cash

150 free rolls, Three-star Yellow sticker pack, Confused emote, and Cash 8th position: 100 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, Confused emote, and Cash

100 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, Confused emote, and Cash 9th position: 75 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, Confused emote, and Cash

75 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, Confused emote, and Cash 10th position: 50 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, Confused emote, and Cash

50 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, Confused emote, and Cash 11th-15th position: 25 free rolls and Cash

25 free rolls and Cash 16th-100th position: Cash

You can easily score and obtain Points in the Monopoly Go Skyscraper Blast Off tournament by following this step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Land on the Railroad tiles or grab the bonus option by landing on the Chance tiles.

Step 2: Complete a Shutdown of a player's landmark or a Bank Heist in Monopoly Go.

Step 3: Collect the Points.

Here's a look at how you can get Points from the Monopoly Go Skyscraper Blast Off event:

Shutdown

Shutdown Blocked - Two Points

Shutdown Success - Four Points

Bank Heist

Small Heist - Four Points

Large Heist - Six Points

Bankrupt - Eight Points

Mega Heist (Three gold bars or rings) - 12 Points

What are the Milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Skyscraper Blast Off tournament?

25 Milestone rewards are up for grabs in Skyscraper Blast Off. This includes more than 3000 free dice, rare sticker packs, cash, and other items.

Here are all the Milestone Rewards in the event:

Milestone Points Required Skyscraper Blast Off Rewards 1 55 40 free rolls 2 40 One-star green sticker pack 3 90 70 free rolls 4 130 5 minutes high roller 5 110 80 free rolls 6 150 Cash 7 200 Two-star yellow sticker pack 8 250 15 minutes mega heist 9 225 Three-star pink sticker pack 10 275 175 free rolls 11 300 Cash 12 400 Four-star blue sticker pack 13 375 250 free rolls 14 425 Cash 15 500 20 minutes rent frenzy 16 600 375 free rolls 17 550 Four-star blue sticker pack 18 700 Cash 19 800 500 free rolls 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Cash 22 1,300 750 free rolls 23 1,500 15 minutes cash grab 24 1,800 Cash 25 2,000 1,200 free rolls

As of June 4 and June 5, many events are live in Monopoly Go. Besides Skyscraper Blast Off, you can participate in other events to obtain great rewards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback