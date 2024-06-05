  • home icon
  All Monopoly Go Skyscraper Blast Off rewards, how to get Points, and more

All Monopoly Go Skyscraper Blast Off rewards, how to get Points, and more

By Samarjit Paul
Modified Jun 05, 2024 06:58 GMT
Monopoly Go Skyscraper Blast Off offers amazing rewards to tycoons (Image via Scopely)
The Monopoly Go Skyscraper Blast Off event (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Skyscraper Blast Off event is the latest addition to the daily tournament section of the popular mobile board game. It has been released to build on the success of the recently concluded Pod Pursuit. The event went live at 4 PM ET on June 4, 2024, and will run until 2 PM ET on June 5, 2024. It offers stunning rewards that can help tycoons progress to different city boards.

This article takes a look at the leaderboard and milestone rewards in Skyscraper Blast Off, as well as how to score Points to get them.

What are the different Monopoly Go Skyscraper Blast Off tournament leaderboard rewards, and how can you get Points?

During the Monopoly Go Skyscraper Blast Off event, 100 tycoons are grouped together. They will be rewarded based on their eventual position in their respective group's leaderboard.


Monopoly Go Skyscraper Blast Off leaderboard rewards (Image via Scopely)
Monopoly Go Skyscraper Blast Off leaderboard rewards (Image via Scopely)

Here are the leaderboard prizes in Skyscraper Blast Off:

  • 1st position: 850 free rolls, Five-star Blue sticker pack, Confused emote, and Cash
  • 2nd position: 600 free rolls, Five-star Blue sticker pack, Confused emote, and Cash
  • 3rd position: 400 free rolls, Five-star Blue sticker pack, Confused emote, and Cash
  • 4th position: 300 free rolls, Four-star Pink sticker pack, Confused emote, and Cash
  • 5th position: 250 free rolls, Four-star Pink sticker pack, Confused emote, and Cash
  • 6th position: 200 free rolls, Three-star Yellow sticker pack, Confused emote, and Cash
  • 7th position: 150 free rolls, Three-star Yellow sticker pack, Confused emote, and Cash
  • 8th position: 100 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, Confused emote, and Cash
  • 9th position: 75 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, Confused emote, and Cash
  • 10th position: 50 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, Confused emote, and Cash
  • 11th-15th position: 25 free rolls and Cash
  • 16th-100th position: Cash

You can easily score and obtain Points in the Monopoly Go Skyscraper Blast Off tournament by following this step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Land on the Railroad tiles or grab the bonus option by landing on the Chance tiles.

Step 2: Complete a Shutdown of a player's landmark or a Bank Heist in Monopoly Go.

Step 3: Collect the Points.

Here's a look at how you can get Points from the Monopoly Go Skyscraper Blast Off event:

Shutdown

  • Shutdown Blocked - Two Points
  • Shutdown Success - Four Points

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist - Four Points
  • Large Heist - Six Points
  • Bankrupt - Eight Points
  • Mega Heist (Three gold bars or rings) - 12 Points

What are the Milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Skyscraper Blast Off tournament?

25 Milestone rewards are up for grabs in Skyscraper Blast Off. This includes more than 3000 free dice, rare sticker packs, cash, and other items.

Here are all the Milestone Rewards in the event:

MilestonePoints RequiredSkyscraper Blast Off Rewards
15540 free rolls
240One-star green sticker pack
39070 free rolls
41305 minutes high roller
511080 free rolls
6150Cash
7200Two-star yellow sticker pack
825015 minutes mega heist
9225Three-star pink sticker pack
10275175 free rolls
11300Cash
12400Four-star blue sticker pack
13375250 free rolls
14425Cash
1550020 minutes rent frenzy
16600375 free rolls
17550Four-star blue sticker pack
18700Cash
19800500 free rolls
201,000Cash
21900Cash
221,300750 free rolls
231,50015 minutes cash grab
241,800Cash
252,0001,200 free rolls

As of June 4 and June 5, many events are live in Monopoly Go. Besides Skyscraper Blast Off, you can participate in other events to obtain great rewards.

More from Sportskeeda
