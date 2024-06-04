Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today (June 4, 2024)

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today have seemingly been prepared to help tycoons earn more in-game cash rewards easily. Daily events, such as Sticker Boom, Mega Heist, Rent Frenzy, and the others scheduled for today (June 4) will be crucial, as we approach the end of the Monopoly Go Making Music season.

This article will guide you through the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (June 4).

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for June 4, 2024

The Sticker Boom event can help you earn more stickers (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go daily events on June 4, 2024, offer you opportunities to increase your net worth. The more cash you collect, the faster you can upgrade landmarks and finish your board. Here are all the events scheduled for today:

Mega Heist (1 hour): Arrival at 3:00 AM and will be live until 8:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 3:00 AM and will be live until 8:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Money (45 minutes): Arrival at 9:00 AM and will be live until 11:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 9:00 AM and will be live until 11:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Sticker Boom (10 minutes): Arrival at 9:00 AM and will be live until June 5, 2024, at 8:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 9:00 AM and will be live until June 5, 2024, at 8:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Arrival at 12:00 PM and will be live until 2:59 PM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 12:00 PM and will be live until 2:59 PM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Grab (30 minutes): Arrival at 6:00 PM and will be live until 8:59 PM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 6:00 PM and will be live until 8:59 PM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Money (45 minutes): Arrival at 9:00 PM and will be live until 11:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

There are also many other solo events and tournaments currently ongoing in Monopoly Go.

Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments scheduled for today (June 4)

The new season is Making Music (Image via Scopely)

In the current Making Music season of Monopoly Go, there are many ongoing solo events and tournaments, which are listed below:

Making Music : Making Music, which went live on March 28, 2024, at 3:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs), is the new sticker collection event that will last all season long. It replaced the previous Monopoly Origins sticker collection event.

: Making Music, which went live on March 28, 2024, at 3:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs), is the new sticker collection event that will last all season long. It replaced the previous Monopoly Origins sticker collection event. Cloud Cruisin : Cloud Cruisin is the latest solo event. Here, you must land on Community Tax and Utility tiles to grab event-exclusive tokens and earn points, which can be used to complete milestones and earn rewards. The event began on June 3, 2024, at 9:00 am EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will run until June 6, 2024.

: Cloud Cruisin is the latest solo event. Here, you must land on Community Tax and Utility tiles to grab event-exclusive tokens and earn points, which can be used to complete milestones and earn rewards. The event began on June 3, 2024, at 9:00 am EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will run until June 6, 2024. Skyscraper Blast Off: Skyscraper Blast Off is a daily tournament where you must perform Shutdown and Bank Heist to gather points and complete milestones. The event started on June 4, 2024, at 2:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will end on June 5, 2024.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for the previous day (June 2, 2024)

The Monopoly Go events scheduled for the previous day are:

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Builder Bash (45 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Free Parking dice (45 minutes)

Wheel Boost (30 minutes)

