All MTG Aetherdrift Commander precons

MTG Aetherdrift is on the way and coming with it are some incredible cards, not to mention Commander precons. We know that there will be four, as that’s the tradition these days. As they get revealed, we’ll update this article with complete decklists as well. Wizards of the Coast has also confirmed that in each of these 100-card decks, 10 will be new-to-Magic, which sounds interesting. We’ll have to see how these decks shake out.
The only decks revealed so far are Living Energy (Green/Blue/Red) and Eternal Might (White/Blue/Black). Both of these look strong, with some interesting commanders to go in the MTG Aetherdrift precons. Wizards even revealed two of the potential commanders to be available in these decks. Here’s what we know so far about these precon decks.
Note: We will update this as the other precons are revealed.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
All revealed Commander precons available for the MTG Aetherdrift expansion
The following decks have been revealed so far:
- Living Energy (RUG)
- Eternal Might (WUB)
Each of the Commander precons for MTG Aetherdrift comes with a 100-card deck containing one traditional foil face and one traditional foil-featured commander — both with borderless art. They also come with the following items:
- 10 Double-sided tokens
- 1 Collector Booster Sample Pack
- 1 Reference card
- 1 Deck box
1) Living Energy (RUG)
Living Energy is a fascinating Commander precon for MTG Aetherdrift. The commanders are Saheeli, Radiant Creator, and Pia Nalaar, Chief Mechanic. Saheeli grants Energy when you cast Artificers/artifact spells, which is nice. You can then pay 3 energy during your combat, to create a token that’s a copy of the target permanent you control, except it’s now a 5/5 artifact creature.
You have to sacrifice it at the end of the turn, but it also gets Haste. I really love the potential in that. Pia Nalaar grants 2 energy when your artifact creatures deal combat damage. You can then pay 1 or more energy during your end step to make an X/X colorless Vehicle artifact token named Nalaar Aetherjet. It has Flying/Crew 2, and the X is the amount of energy spent. There are a lot of fun potential combos you could set up in this MTG Aetherdrift Commander precon.
Planeswalker
- 1 Saheeli, Sublime Artificer
Creatures
- 1 Saheeli, Radiant Creator
- 1 Pia Nalaar, Chief Mechanic
- 1 Territorial Aetherkite
- 1 Nissa, Worldsoul Speaker
- 1 Peema Trailblazer
- 1 Rampaging Aetherhood
- 1 Stridehangar Automaton
- 1 Druid of Purification
- 1 Duplicant
- 1 Aethersquall Ancient
- 1 Aethertide Whale
- 1 Sai, Master Thopterist
- 1 Combustible Gearhulk
- 1 Lightning Runner
- 1 Pia and Kiran Nalaar
- 1 Aetherwind Basker
- 1 Architect of the Untamed
- 1 Elder Gargaroth
- 1 Solemn Simulacrum
- 1 Triplicate Titan
- 1 Whirler Rogue
- 1 Loyal Apprentice
- 1 Reckless Fireweaver
- 1 Peema Aether-Seer
- 1 Servant of the Conduit
- 1 Rogue Refiner
- 1 Whirler Virtuoso
- 1 Ornithopter of Paradise
Artifacts
- 1 Adaptive Omnitool
- 1 Aetherflux Conduit
- 1 Aetheric Amplifier
- 1 Chromatic Lantern
- 1 Midnight Clock
- 1 Bootleggers' Stash
- 1 Aetherworks Marvel
- 1 Conjurer's Closet
- 1 Cultivator's Caravan
- 1 Panharmonicon
- 1 Retrofitter Foundry
- 1 Arcane Signet
- 1 Lightning Greaves
- 1 Sol Ring
- 1 Bespoke Battlewagon
- 1 Commander's Sphere
- 1 Decoction Module
- 1 Solar Transformer
- 1 Soul-Guide Lantern
- 1 Talisman of Curiosity
Sorcery
- 1 Chain Reaction
- 1 Confiscation Coup
- 1 One with the Machine
- 1 Blasphemous Act
- 1 Attune with Aether
- 1 Explosive Vegetation
Instants
- 1 Chaos Warp
- 1 Disallow
- 1 Reality Shift
- 1 Arcane Denial
- 1 Glimmer of Genius
Enchantment
- 1 Thopter Spy Network
- 1 Era of Innovation
Lands
- 1 Academy Ruins
- 1 Exotic Orchard
- 1 Frostboil Snarl
- 1 Hinterland Harbor
- 1 Karplusan Forest
- 1 Overflowing Basin
- 1 Rootbound Crag
- 1 Sheltered Thicket
- 1 Shivan Reef
- 1 Spire of Industry
- 1 Sulfur Falls
- 1 Temple of Epiphany
- 1 Treasure Vault
- 1 Vineglimmer Snarl
- 1 Yavimaya Coast
- 1 Command Tower
- 1 Aether Hub
- 1 Evolving Wilds
- 1 Frontier Bivouac
- 1 Path of Ancestry
- 1 Slagwoods Bridge
- 1 Tanglepool Bridge
- 5 Island
- 5 Mountain
- 6 Forest
2) Eternal Might (WUB)
White/Blue/Black (Esper) is my favorite way to play MTG, and Aetherdrift didn’t disappoint with the Eternal Might Commander precon. Interestingly enough, while it shows two legendaries for the deck, one of them, Hashaton, Scarab’s Fist is White/Black only, so it really can’t be the deckleader without some significant changes to the deck. Wizards of the Coast still featured it as an important part of the deck, so we’ll still discuss it.
Hashaton, Scarab’s Fist does use Blue in its text, though. Whenever you discard a creature card, you can pay 2U, and if you do, create a tapped token that’s a copy of that card, except it’s a 4/4 black Zombie. That is an incredibly useful ability, especially when you factor in how easily decks like this can trigger discard effects.
Temmet, Naktamun’s Will has Vigilance/Menace, and whenever you attack, draw a card, then discard a card. That leads neatly into Hashaton. Additionally, whenever you draw a card, the Zombies you control get +1/+1 until the end of the turn. This deck likely also drowns in card draw, so you can make some impressive combat turns, if you should wish thanks to this MTG Aetherdrift Commander precon.
Planeswalker
- 1 Liliana, Death's Majesty
Creatures
- 1 Temmet, Naktamun's Will
- 1 Hashaton, Scarab's Fist
- 1 Priest of the Crossing
- 1 Wizened Mentor
- 1 Prophet of the Scarab
- 1 Rhet-Tomb Mystic
- 1 Lost Monarch of Ifnir
- 1 Cryptbreaker
- 1 Grave Titan
- 1 Gravecrawler
- 1 Midnight Reaper
- 1 Murderous Rider
- 1 Zombie Master
- 1 Angel of Sanctions
- 1 God-Eternal Oketra
- 1 Timeless Dragon
- 1 Champion of Wits
- 1 Forgotten Creation
- 1 Vizier of Many Faces
- 1 Archfiend of Ifnir
- 1 Cemetery Reaper
- 1 Plague Belcher
- 1 Rot Hulk
- 1 The Scarab God
- 1 Corpse Augur
- 1 Corpse Knight
- 1 Binding Mummy
- 1 Eternal Skylord
- 1 Fleshbag Marauder
- 1 Gempalm Polluter
- 1 Lord of the Accursed
- 1 Twisted Abomination
- 1 Undead Augur
- 1 Gleaming Overseer
- 1 Lazotep Chancellor
- 1 Wayward Servant
Artifacts
- 1 Crowded Crypt
- 1 God-Pharaoh's Gift
- 1 Maskwood Nexus
- 1 Arcane Signet
- 1 Sol Ring
- 1 Bontu's Monument
- 1 Commander's Sphere
- 1 Dimir Signet
- 1 Gate to the Afterlife
- 1 Orzhov Signet
- 1 Talisman of Dominance
- 1 Talisman of Hierarchy
Sorceries
- 1 Dusk /// Dawn
- 1 Damn
- 1 Dread Summons
- 1 Never /// Return
Instants
- 1 Commence the Endgame
- 1 Pull from Tomorrow
- 1 Swords to Plowshares
- 1 Despark
Enchantments
- 1 On Wings of Gold
- 1 Renewed Solidarity
- 1 Dreadhorde Invasion
- 1 Cast Out
Lands
- 1 Accursed Duneyard
- 1 Adarkar Wastes
- 1 Caves of Koilos
- 1 Drowned Catacomb
- 1 Exotic Orchard
- 1 Fetid Pools
- 1 Glacial Fortress
- 1 Irrigated Farmland
- 1 Isolated Chapel
- 1 Prairie Stream
- 1 Sunken Hollow
- 1 Temple of Deceit
- 1 Temple of Silence
- 1 Underground River
- 1 Unholy Grotto
- 1 Command Tower
- 1 Path of Ancestry
- 1 Arcane Sanctum
- 1 Ash Barrens
- 1 Desert of the Glorified
- 1 Desert of the Mindful
- 1 Desert of the True
- 1 Evolving Wilds
- 1 Orzhov Basilica
- 1 Terramorphic Expanse
- 5 Plains
- 4 Island
- 5 Swamp
Check out our other MTG guides and features
- MTG Aetherdrift introduces incredible new ‘Speed’ mechanic
- MTG Aetherdrift’s “The Aetherspark” is a fascinating lore card and a portable planeswalker
- MTG Aetherdrift reveals Chandra Spark Hunter to end your games in a fun new way
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.