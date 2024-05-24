MTG Modern Horizons 3's Primal Prayers gives Energy decks newfound power (and at least one infinite combo)

The MTG Modern Horizons 3’s spoilers have been very interesting, and Primal Prayers targets one specific style of deck theme: Energy. We’ve seen a few energy cards in this Modern-focused expansion so far, and this particular card promises to give players way more than they could have hoped for. I’m a huge fan of this card, and I want to see if it can find a way to break Energy-themed decks in either Modern or Commander going forward.

Green in MTG is already known for low-cost, high-value creatures, and Modern Horizons 3’s Primal Prayers is more than ready to help make them better than ever. It will be interesting to see if some of the leaked cards, such as Wheel of Potential work well with this new card.

MTG Modern Horizons 3’s Primal Prayers charges up Energy decks

Primal Prayers is a ridiculous card with the right setup (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Energy is one of the big themes of MTG Modern Horizons 3, as was seen in one of the Commander decks for the set. However, that deck doesn’t include this particular spell. Primal Prayers is a confirmed spell coming to the expansion and is a powerful Green enchantment. Here’s what the card does:

Primal Prayers

Mana Value: 2GG

Card Type: Enchantment

Rarity: Rare

First Ability: When Primal Prayers enters the battlefield, you get two energy counters.

Second Ability: You may cast creature spells with Mana Value 3 or less by paying energy rather than paying their mana costs. If you cast a spell this way, you may cast it as though it had flash.

Here's a fun infinite thanks to MTG Modern Horizons 3 spoilers! (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Receiving the free two Energy counters is already pretty nice, but that’s not even the best part. Being able to cast your creatures as if they had Flash - meaning you can play them on your opponent’s turn - is incredible. It’s a new and improved version of the classic MTG card Aluren, which lets anyone play creatures of mana value 3 or less without paying a mana cost as if it had Flash. Primal Prayers only works for you, the caster of the enchantment.

In fact, people have already broken this card into pieces, with an incredible infinite combo. You put into play Altar of the Brood, so anytime a permanent enters play for you, all opponents mill one card. Cast Primal Prayers, and then cast Greenbelt Rampager. That card gives you the option to pay 2 energy when you cast it.

If you don’t, it returns to your hand and you gain 1 energy. Since it only costs 1 green mana, you can infinitely cast, reject the extra cost, and mill everyone out. MTG Modern Horizons 3 fans just got some seriously crazy tech, thanks to just one card.

Altar of the Brood and Greenbelt Rampager are sadly not in this set, so you’ll have to find them elsewhere. They’re worth having if you want to trigger some player meltdowns, with a relatively easy infinite mill combo.

