MTG Modern Horizons 3 sees more powerful cards leaked: Wheel of Potential, Waterlogged Teachings, and more

With MTG Modern Horizons 3 on the horizon, fans are excited to see what ridiculous cards will be launching in the set. The Horizons sets tend to be jam-packed with powerful cards, not designed for the Standard meta. Over the last few days, several more leaks have occurred, but it’s worth noting that these are all speculative. Despite the cards being shown on Reddit, that doesn’t guarantee that they are real. If they are, they will prove to be quite interesting.

Despite Wizards of the Coast revealing several cards from the upcoming MTG Modern Horizons 3 set, that hasn’t stopped players and insiders from sharing cards they’ve allegedly seen via these Reddit leaks.

Here’s what we’ve seen over the last few days.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt and wait for official confirmation.

Several new MTG Modern Horizons 3 leaks have occurred via Reddit

There are some truly interesting leaks among the MTG Modern Horizons 3 cards, including this one from Mistercimba on Reddit, from the MTGRumors subReddit. Called Flare of Fortitude, it’s genuinely an amazing, powerful card. You can either play it for 4 mana (2WW) or you can sacrifice a nontoken white creature.

Either way, your life total cannot change, and permanents you control have hexproof and indestructible until the end of the turn. You can use this in a wide variety of ways, either to keep your permanents safe while wiping the board or to save yourself at Instant speed. A remarkable card, that’s for sure.

From Redditor 931451545, we get a card that pairs well with the Energy theme Modern Horizons 3 seems to have for MTG. We’ve noticed several cards are built around generating or spending energy, and this one’s no exception.

Wheel of Potential generates 3 Energy, and then you can choose to pay X energy. In addition, each player may exile their hand and draw X cards. If X is 7 or more, you may play cards you exiled this way until the end of the turn. Wheel of Fortune/chaos decks are going to love this.

There’s also a series of Modal Dual Lands, which let players cast a spell or play a land. These were pretty popular when they were released, and I’m very interested in at least one of them. Waterlogged Teachings//Inundated Archive is one of these. The spell version of this card is pretty great, even though it’s 4 mana.

It allows players to search their deck for an Instant card, or a card with Flash, reveal it, and put it into their hand. It’s 4 mana at Instant speed, at least. It can also replace a land in your deck, as it does come into play tapped, but taps for Blue or Black mana. This card seems wildly overtuned as far as the Modern Horizons 3 leaks go.

Duramboros disclosed a fascinating Modal Land, Boggart Trawler//Boggart Bog. It’s basically Bojuka Bog as a creature (exile target player’s graveyard), or you can play it as a land, pay 3 life, and get it into play untapped. It also shows the art style that we’ll likely see on the return to Lorwyn.

As a long-time fan of the Bojuka Bog land and Goblin Tribal, I can really see this seeing play in Commander and in a variety of casual Goblin Tribal decks. You can use Goblin Matron to tutor this right into play and demolish your opponent’s graveyard.

While there are no powerful Eldrazi among these MTG leaks for Modern Horizons 3, there is a considerably interesting card leaked by shumpitostick—Six. While this may seem weird to some players or newcomers, it’s part of the card Wrenn and Six. Six isn’t even really its name, it’s simply the sixth Treefolk that the planeswalker Wrenn fused with.

Sadly, it’s not a 6/6, but it is a 2/4, which adds up to six. This card has reach, and anytime it attacks, you mill three cards. You can then put a land from among them into your hand. However, as long as it’s your turn, nonland permanent cards in your graveyard have Retrace. That’s a keyword that lets you cast a card from the grave for its mana cost, plus an additional cost of discarding a land.

Finally, there’s The Necrobloom from Outrageous_Cow5682. This card is overwhelmingly powerful. Dredge players are certainly going to have something to be excited about here. This 2/7 Abzan (White/Black/Green) Legendary Plant has Landfall. Whenever you play a Land, create a 0/1 green Plant token.

If you control seven or more lands with different names, they come out as 2/2 black Zombie creature tokens instead. In addition, Lands in your graveyard have Dredge 2 (You may return a land card from your graveyard to your hand and mill two cards instead of drawing a card).

There are surely to be more leaks and spoilers as the weeks go on, ahead of MTG Modern Horizons 3’s June 14, 2024 release date. Fans will simply have to wait and see if any of these cards wind up being real and in the final product.