Wizards of the Coast reveal MTG Modern Horizons 3 spoilers: Winter Moon, Ugin's Labyrinth, Kudo, and more

Wizards of the Coast revealed quite a few interesting MTG Modern Horizons 3 spoilers on April 30, 2024. Many of these weren’t available on the official site at the time of the company’s reveal, but many fans took screenshots to make sure they were kept around. Ultimately, the below cards would find their way into the MH3 gallery on the Wizards website.

This reveal by Wizards of the Coast was a response to the major leaks for the upcoming Modern Horizons 3 MTG set - so instead they gave their own spoilers. The upcoming expansion will have its official spoiler season begin on May 21, 2024, but in the meantime, they gave something to get people excited.

MTG Modern Horizons 3 spoilers provided by Wizards of the Coast

There are some fantastic cards in this set of MTG Modern Horizons 3 spoilers. I wanted to focus on some that I thought were initially revealed, removed, and then put back on the website. Like Kudo, King Among Bears. There aren’t many Bear Lords in the game. This makes other creatures into base power/toughness 2/2 bears, in addition to other types. In the right token deck, this is going to be terrifying.

I’ve also made it clear in the past that I adore control decks. Winter Moon is for all those decks that have tons of non-basic lands. Now players can only untap one of them a turn! That will slow people down.

Then there’s Ugin’s Labyrinth, a fancy new land. A colorless land, it has Imprint, which lets you exile a colorless card with mana value of seven or more from your hand.

Kudo, King Among Bears, Ugin's Labyrinth, and Winter Moon (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

As long as this card remains exiled, this land taps for two colorless mana - otherwise it’s one. However, you can also tap it to retrieve that card, once you need it. It’s a fantastic way to hide those pesky Eldrazi, or Ugin planeswalkers that will no doubt show up in upcoming MTG Modern Horizons 3-related matches.

Herigast, Erupting Nullkite, Phelia, Exuberant Shepherd, and Cthonian Nightmare (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Herigast, Erupting Nullkite is an Eldrazi Dragon, which is a terrifying concept. If you cast this, you can exile your hand - if you do, you draw 3. It’s a great idea to simply not have a hand at this time unless your deck is themed around exile. This creature also lets you use the Emerge mechanic for all creatures you cast.

While the MTG Modern Horizons 3 spoiler for Phelia, Exuberant Shepherd is adorable, it’s also going to be very useful in mono-white rushdown. It has Flash and lets you exile a nonland permanently whenever it attacks. During your next end step, bring it back - if it enters play under your control, it gains a +1/+1 counter.

That means you can use it aggressively - to remove a blocker from play - or to buff a creature of your own. What an amazing concept. There’s also Cthonian Nightmare, a powerful black enchantment. It generates three energy counters when it comes into play, and you can pay X (mana value of a target creature card), an energy counter, and sacrifice a creature. You also return this enchantment to your hand as a result.

However, you return a creature from the grave back to play, and this enchantment only costs two mana. You can use this to bring creatures into play that would almost certainly be countered before it came into play.

March from Velis Vel, Planar Nexus, and Urza's Cave (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

March from Velis Vel is for people who use specific types of special lands - Gates, Deserts, Urza’s, et cetera. This MTG Modern Horizons 3 spoiler is going to be incredible in Gates decks. It turns all of a target's non-basic land and becomes a copy of a creature you control, only it has haste too. This happens for one turn, so it can be used as an incredible game-ender.

Planar Nexus also features a similar focus. It’s a very nonbasic land type and can be tapped for one mana of any color. You also have Urza’s Cave, which can be sacrificed to search for a land card and put it into play tapped. What makes it great, is that it’s any land. Now you don’t need Rootbound Purifier to find Dark Depths.

Spawn-Gang Commander, Final Act, and Wight of the Reliquary (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Do you love Siege-Gang Commander, but wish it were for Eldrazi? The MTG Modern Horizons 3 spoiler Spawn-Gang Commander is for you! It has no color and creates 0/1 colorless Eldrazi Spawn creature tokens that give you one colorless when sacrificed. You can also sacrifice any Eldrazi you control to deal 2 damage to any target.

If there’s anything that black excels at in MTG, it’s board control/removal, and this Modern Horizons 3 spoiler is one of my favorites for that reason.

You choose one or more of the following after casting Final Act:

Destroy all creatures

Destroy all planeswalkers

Destroy all battles

Exile all graveyards

Each opponent loses all counters

This is the first time I’ve seen Battle cards referenced since the March of the Machine expansion, but I’m glad it’s there. You also have a new version of Knight of the Reliquary, in Wight of the Reliquary. Same card concept, only it’s Black/Green instead. It gains +1/+1 for each creature card in your graveyard, and you can sacrifice a creature (and tap this one) to search your library for any land card, and put it into play tapped.

While there are plenty of other cards that have been revealed before and since, these were the ones that were revealed yesterday. There’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to Modern Horizons 3 if these spoilers are anything to go by for MTG players.